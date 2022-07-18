More
    Fighting Breast Cancer: The Powerful Alliance Between Medicine And Wellness

    As a symbol of support for the movement that promotes breast cancer awareness

    According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the leading cause of death in women. Last year alone, more than two million cases were recorded. This is one of the many reasons why this topic has been given priority, but there is still a huge lack of information that deprives us of being able to help those who suffer from it, to improve their lifestyle, looking for the path become less heavy.

    As part of that search is to create greater awareness of the complex topic. Research has been done to help people better understand the needs of a time and condition in which the body is at such a vulnerable time.

    Adriana Azuara, who represents “Wellness for Cancer”, talks with us about her mission by training and preparing different spas and beauty centers to serve patients with breast cancer, in order to understand them and help in the best way possible.

    Adapting the lifestyle


    “Our beauty and exercise routine must be adapted to the lifestyle we lead and the condition in which we find ourselves. 90% of people affected by cancer have skin changes and some appearance problems that affect their confidence and self-esteem,” she explains.

    At present, there are still many ideas and preconceptions about the treatments that cancer patients can or cannot undergo. Something that we must understand is that their immune system is weakened, since it is completely dedicated to attacking cancer cells, but the correct treatment, hand in hand with the right personnel, can have great benefits on them, especially early detection.

    Massages should be promoted


    “After a study, a discovery was made that massage should be promoted among breast cancer patients as a therapy, as it helps reduce stress and anxiety. Although the definitive role of massage in reducing the various symptoms of anxiety has not yet been conclusively proven, the low probability of harm, combined with studies suggesting a benefit for pain and other symptoms, makes it a attractive complement,” says Dr. Lisa Corbin, who is the director of Integrative Medicine at the University of Colorado.

    To this is added that when selecting daily care products, the ingredients must be chosen, taking care of every detail to guarantee that they improve the quality of life instead of bringing unwanted consequences.

    The most recommended products when undergoing treatment for breast cancer include a lower percentage of chemical components and, in most cases, emollients and moisturizers that fill the dermis with nutrients, such as shea butter, jojoba oil, blue agave and aloe vera within the formulas to choose.

    On the other hand, there are options that are better to avoid, such as those that include aggressive treatments such as renovators or depigmentation with high concentrations such as glycolic acid, salicylic acid or retinol, since they are more complex to receive in the body.

    The purpose of this, in addition to pampering the body in difficult moments, also seeks to help it detoxify and fill it with energy and power, while avoiding chemicals or formulations that are difficult to process.

