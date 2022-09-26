Fair “Hecho Aquí” 2022 Opens Call to Participate

The traditional Fair “Hecho Aquí” (FHA), organized by the Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ) and the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production (CPAC), opens the call to participate in its eighth edition and this year extends a special invitation to enterprises that produce clothing products and accessories for women.

The “Hecho Aquí” Fair is a project that promotes the participation and qualitative growth of national cultural enterprises with a Costa Rican identity in the intangible heritage subsectors. It will take place in the month of December and has 7 previous editions in its history.

On the diversity of Costa Rican culture

For this occasion, we wish to invite projects of artisanal products, design, visual arts, agribusiness, gastronomy, literary and editorial creation, which from originality reflect the identity and diversity of Costa Rican culture, the commitment to respect the environment, the celebration of indigenous and Afro-Caribbean cultures.

As well as those enterprises that may benefit from Law No. 10041 on Emergency and Cultural Rescue, which aims to serve the culture sector that has been affected by the national emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This activity is much more than a fair where products will be marketed; It is an activity where cultural experiences are lived, and unique productive lines of each region of the country are encouraged, a space to live the culture of our country. That is why from the MCJ we want to invite the entire cultural sector to participate and be an active agent in the reactivation for the beautiful work they do, and that deserves to be known in these spaces. It is a great opportunity and showcases for all those who participate as artisans and designers since their production is original and with a Costa Rican identity, which will open doors to other national and even international markets,” said Nayuribe Guadamuz, Minister of Culture and Youth.

How to participate in the fair?

1. Read carefully the Bases of Participation in the following link: https://convocatorias.cpac.online/form/fha2022

2. Fill out the form on the website: https://convocatorias.cpac.online/form/fha2022

3. Submit the form and you will be eligible for a space at the fair.

4. Only proposals in digital format will be received.

5. If you have any queries, you can write to the email: [email protected]

An open invitation

“We invite the different enterprises to participate in this call, which urges them to present products with identity and one hundred percent Costa Rican, to learn about their proposals and have the opportunity to be part of this fair,” explained Mr. Alexander Cuadra, director of the CPAC.

The “Hecho Aquí” Fair was born in 2015, as a great market for products made by Costa Rican artisans and producers, and since then, edition after edition, it has evolved as a space that brings together cultural enterprises of crafts, design, agribusiness and gastronomy. This edition adds to the visual arts, literary and editorial creation, to disseminate Costa Rican intangible heritage.

During this 2022, the FHA will be held on December 2nd, 3rd and 4th, being the most attractive date for the general public, as a great option to obtain Christmas gifts and thus support national entrepreneurs.