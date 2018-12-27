The 2nd edition of the employment fair at the “Universidad Latina de Costa Rica”, at its campus in San Pedro de Montes de Oca, had a remarkable attendance this month. On this opportunity, a group of 18 companies opened up 200 job opportunities for people with disabilities.

The positions available were administrative, human resources, accounting, languages, administration, technology, IT, marketing, networking, finance, graphic design, engineering in different areas and the service sector with operative positions such as cashier, telephone operator, restaurant, grocery, textile and winery placements, among others. This 2nd version of the fair had the support of the National Council of People with Disabilities (Conapdis), and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS).

A great opportunity

Companies such as Walmart, DXC Technology, Thomson Reuters, Esquivel Consultants, Bayer, Joven 360, Accenture, Procter & Gamble, Fedefútbol, Align Technology, Manpower, Grupo Rolan, Mutual Group, Bimbo, Taco Bell, Boston Scientific, and Intel were among the participants. Those interested in applying for these jobs had to be of legal age and submit their CV in print and digital. In addition to this, in the same event, the Universidad Latina de Costa Rica offered 100 scholarships for students of this population segment wanting to pursue a career with them.

Among the benefits that the participating private companies obtained when hiring people with disabilities in different positions are the promotion of teamwork, improvement of the work environment, decrease work absenteeism, learning to be more inclusive, and accepting diversity. In addition, it generates greater commitment on the part of employees, increases productivity, improves the ability to resolve conflicts and creates a more humane company, as reported by the Universidad Latina de Costa Rica in its evaluation statement.

Encouraging the participation of diverse talent in equal opportunities is the goal of the Universidad Latina de Costa Rica. That is why they successfully carried out this 2nd Job Fair for people with disabilities, with the support of the National Council of People with Disabilities (Conapdis), and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS).

According to data from the National Labor Insertion Plan for the Population with Disabilities in Costa Rica, prepared by the MTSS, currently more than 452 thousand people in the country have some type of disability; of which more than 63% are unemployed, a figure that rises to 78% in the case of women with disabilities.

“Our goal is to generate employment opportunities for persons with disabilities through the companies established in our country and that work together with the University. We want these group of talented and motivated citizens to develop in a professional environment, improving their quality of life and that their know-how is taken advantage of by Costa Rican and foreign companies”, said María Fernanda Cordero, student services and outreach at the University.

Law speaks for itself

Law N° 7600: “Equal Opportunities Law for People with Disabilities”, establishes the integral development of the population with disabilities in equal conditions of quality, opportunity, rights, and duties with regards to the rest of the inhabitants. It promotes the carrying out and defense of full social, civil, economic, political, and cultural rights of the group with disabilities that lives in the Costa Rican territory.

Likewise, its maximum purpose is based on serving as an instrument for people with disabilities so that they reach their maximum personal development, their full social participation, as well as the exercise of the rights and duties established in our legal system. Guarantee equal opportunities for this Costa Rican population in areas such as health, education, work, family life, recreation, sports, culture, and all other established areas. Likewise, eliminate any other type of discrimination towards people with disabilities, as well as establish the legal and material bases that allow the Costa Rican society to adopt necessary measures to equalize opportunities and non-discrimination of persons with disabilities.