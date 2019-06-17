Total or Partial fasting?

In a total fast you do not eat anything, but only take water with lemon or other juices diluted in water or the juice of dried fruits, soaked for several hours, such as figs, raisins, prunes, among others. The lemon does not flatten the stomach as it is generally believed, on the contrary, it has an excellent property to neutralize unnecessary acids and expel toxins and waste products.

But since each person possesses a different metabolism, so to is the reaction of the human body to such healing methods. Therefore, everyone should personally try what best suits their nourishment, recommending partial fasting for most cases. Those who suffer from abscesses to the stomach should choose raw, easily digestible foods, such as fruits and vegetables, juices, raw salads in which lemon, onions, and garlic should not be absent. Those of us who feel their body not capable of fasting only with diluted fruit juices can consume the fruits directly.

Another way is that you take one-day fruit juices and another day vegetable juices, especially nettles, spinach, lettuce, butter, sage, and horsetail, always adding a little mint, onions, and garlic.

In the morning and at midday take 500 grams of fresh berries, apples, figs, strawberries, blackberries, grapes, adding some wholemeal, depending on what sits well in the stomach. Every two days a fruit meal should be replaced by a plate of fresh salad, such as bitter chicory, nettles, lamium, amargón, yarrow, sage, purslane, or strawberry leaves.

Only buds and tender leaves are used and seasoned with an aromatic herb, such as mint, thyme, oregano, and others. They should not be forgotten either, if available add lemon, onions and garlic, squeezing them fresh and adding to the juice.

Hot poultices of mud and sand, placed on the belly, as well as those of heated bran, or of flaxseed meal or hot potatoes are also very important. Nor should we forget the sun baths that are so healing.

Special treatment for acidification or fermentation in the stomach due to fasting.

For these cases, it can be avoided with fruit juices, but there is a precaution to be taken, these juices also accumulate in the stomach, increasing in this way additional fermentation already been produced. In this case we would advise taking only vegetable juices such as carrots, beets, turnips, potatoes, celery, nettles, fennel, sage, ox tongue, purslane, borage, mint, spinach, Swiss chard, lettuce, among others, we recommend taking a tablespoon of these juices every half hour, but all the juices, whether taken at one time or by the spoonful, should be chewed for a while before swallowing, the reason for this is to get them to mix in the mouth with saliva, which is very important in avoiding acidification and fermentation. This process of mixing well (with saliva) in the mouth all ingested food before swallowing means a more healthy stomach and intestines.

Juices and salads can be seasoned with thyme and mint. In the middle of fasting, or after, you should eat abundant raw vegetables, first of all, root vegetables and tubers, such as carrots, beets, turnips, potatoes (raw), celery roots among others, because they do not produce fermentations, also lettuce, chard, but especially salads of wild herbs, of amargón, nettles, purslane, borage, ox tongue and any other of those that were mentioned above.