    Eating Grass-Fed Meat Generates Benefits for Health and the Environment

    This type of meat is low in calories, cholesterol, saturated and total fat

    By TCRN STAFF
    Health

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Grass-fed meat has managed to position itself in the market and be increasingly the choice of people looking for healthier eating options. Unlike conventional meat, grass-fed and forage-fed meat is healthier, low in total fat, calories, cholesterol, and saturated fat. It also contains more vitamin E, beta-carotene, vitamin C and other health pronouns such as Omega 3 fats and CLA.

    “Grass-fed meats do not contain antibiotics or hormones; it is not straightened, so its consumption is 100% healthy for humans. It does not contain toxic substances and it really is very different from the meat of animals raised in a conventional way”, explained Laura Arce, culinary director of Estanco Verde.

    Healthy for the environment

    According to Arce, grazing livestock farming reduces the consumption of fossil fuels to a minimum and, contrary to conventional use, does not displace the use of cereals towards animal consumption. Likewise, proper livestock management contributes to greater carbon sequestration, the regeneration of the fertile soil layer and the reduction of fires.

    The culinary director recalled that the consumption of 100% grass-fed meat is unreliable in Costa Rica, so she advised to always verify that the packaging of the products has a certification that validates its class.

    As a result of the increase in its consumption, in the market there are red grazing meats and premium cuts, as well as chicken, shredded meat, ground meat, ribs, eggs, among others.

