Dylan Mcdermott, Actor of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’, Reveals His Love for Costa Rica

Dylan McDermott is a heavyweight in the acting industry in the United States… and in love with Costa Rica, as he confessed.This was during the promotion of the fifth season of FBI: Most Wanted, a police series on the CBS channel – which is broadcast in Latin America by Universal TV – that will soon air.

In this production by Dick Wolf, McDermott plays special agent Remy Scott. He is a professional with more than 23 years of experience in capturing criminals and solving complex cases.

A special detail is that the disappearance and subsequent murder of his brother, Mikey, prompted Remy to join the FBI. This emotional background gives him a personal motivation in his work.

At 62, McDermott’s list of achievements includes other television productions such as The Practice (for which he won an Emmy), Law & Order: Organized Crime, American Horror Story, Dark Blue, Hostages and Stalker.In film, he stood out in the films Tango & Cash, In the Line of Fire and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

McDermott and Costa Rica

McDermott began and closed the interview with this media with many allusions to Costa Rica, a country of which he highlights its people, which he describes as “loving” and its landscapes as “beautiful.”His love is such that the American reports six entries to Costa Rica since 2016, according to data from the Immigration and Foreign Affairs Office.

An excellent lifestyle

“Costa Rica has an excellent lifestyle. There is an ease in the lifestyle in Costa Rica that I love. And, you know, that’s why it’s known as “excellent life,” “pure life.”“Every time I go there I am so surprised by how nice the people are. I will be back,” said the actor, speaking of the “puravida” factor and how deeply this expression has permeated him.

One of the last visits of the American and father of two daughters was for medical reasons: here he recovered for a month from knee surgery.He did it near Dominical, in the South Pacific, where he was even accompanied by his dog.He also revealed that he loves the Caribbean and its vibe, food, landscapes and people. There he was at Playa Chiquita, between Punta Cocles and Punta Uva.

The success of the series

McDermott came to FBI: Most Wanted in 2022 after the departure of Julian McMahon, who played Jess LaCroix.McMahon’s departure came after the death of his character in the third season of the series.Dylan took over his character of Remy Scott and viewers welcomed the new leader of investigators of the FBI special unit very well.

“This idea of ​​the worst of the worst criminals carrying out the most heinous acts possible, a group getting together, solving the crime, hunting down the fugitives and bringing them to justice…“There’s something about that that I think people really find satisfying. The characters are compelling and I think Remy Scott is a great leader,” he said.

McDermott acknowledges that amidst the great offer of series with similar themes and even options beyond the conventional ones (television), FBI: Most Wanted stands out -he said- for the quality of its proposal and the chemistry in the cast that is seen on the air.The fifth season of this series has already aired in the United States and this September it will do so in Latin America.

