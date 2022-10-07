Did You Know That at San Rafael de Guatuso You Can Learn About the History of Cocoa in Costa Rica?

With just 1 or 2 hours you can be part of a guided chocolate tour of the Finca Sibaeli cocoa plantation, where the varieties of cocoa grown, the history of cocoa in Costa Rica, as well as the history of the factory are shown. In addition, you can be part of the preparation and tasting of the ancestral chocolate drink, and the sale of Sibaeli products.

This undertaking has been the breadwinner of this family and has the first cocoa dryer in the country with clean energy. Tours of the cacao plantation are offered here, where everything related to this seed, the preparation process and, finally, the making of chocolate are explained.

If you want to be part of this tour you must take into account:

The address to this place is from the Puente de Río Celeste, on the way to Upala, 1.5 kilometers, in San Rafael de Guatuso de Alajuela.

It is recommended to wear suitable footwear and repellent.

For more information you can contact the number: 8731 0179.