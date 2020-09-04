More
    Deputy Yorleny León Proposes Turning the Sloth into a National Living Symbol

    By TCRN STAFF
    As part of the National Parks Day celebration, Deputy Yorleny León, from the National Liberation Party, presented a bill that seeks to make the sloth a national symbol of Costa Rica.

    “Our country is home to two species of this fascinating mammal: the two-toed sloth (Choleopus hoffmani) and the three-toed sloth (Barypus variegatus), therefore, draft bill N ° 22,167 suggests that both species become national symbols of the rich wildlife that protects Costa Rica and its forests,”said the Legislator.

    The declaration will allow the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) to use the image of the sloth in its national and international campaigns, as an official symbol of the natural attractions that the country offers to visitors.

    In addition, with this bill, it is expected to encourage a more active role, on the part of the State and the rest of society, in the protection of these mammals and the conservation of their natural habitat.

    Sourcewww.elmundo.cr
    ViaHéctor Méndez
