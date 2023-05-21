More
    Decriminalizing Recreational Marijuana in Costa Rica Will Allow Us to Move from an Illegal Market to a Regulated One

    An informed opinion by a renowned Tico lawyer

    The fact that marijuana is illegal for recreational use has not stopped many people from using it. Here is the opinion of Tico lawyer NatiuskaTraña on the topic: Are you for or against decriminalizing recreational marijuana, and why?

    First you have to clarify the legal concepts, decriminalize and legalize, because they are often used interchangeably.Legalization removes restrictions related to the plant and consumption. Currently, the cultivation, processing and sale of medicines and extracts for medicinal purposes have been legalized.

    Decriminalization goes hand in hand, with the elimination of criminal offenses related to the cultivation, sale and possession of the plant.That said, I agree with the legalization and decriminalization of marijuana for recreational purposes, since removing the restrictions will allow us to move from an illegal market to a regulated one, which must take responsibility for the prevailing safety, health and transparency for all consumers.

    Accepting the facts

    The fact that marijuana is illegal for recreational use has not stopped many users from consuming it despite being illegally cultivated and controlled.The idea of ​​legalizing and decriminalizing its consumption is that consumers can do it in an adequate, informed and responsible way.

    Concluded the Lawyer.

