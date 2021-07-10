More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Youth Invited to Apply for World Summit on Agriculture

    YAS 2021: “How to feed a hungry planet”

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Red Pepper, a Mexican Fruit for the World

    The Red Pepper (Capsicum Annuum), is a fruit that originated for the first time in Aztec Mexico. In countries...
    Read more
    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Youth Invited to Apply for World Summit on Agriculture

    If you are between the ages of 18 and 25, and are also a lover of initiatives related to...
    Read more
    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    Along The Bamboo Route

    “How to free ourselves from the points of subjectivation that fix us, that nail us to the dominant reality?...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    If you are between the ages of 18 and 25, and are also a lover of initiatives related to food safety, then you are the right person to apply to be one of the 100 virtual guests to the YAS 2021, ‘Youth Summit for Agriculture’.

    This space is possible thanks to the United Nations with the support of Bayer and the technology company Babele, which will organize the 5th edition, between November 16th and 17th, 2021. If you want to participate in one of the quotas, you just have to send a 3 minute video explaining his idea on “How to feed a hungry planet”. To apply you must visit the site www.youthagsummit.com

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    An important note: there is time until June 30th.

    Another detail already mentioned: Applicants must be personally, professionally, and academically interested not only in agriculture, but also in environmental management, food safety, and biotechnology.

    What is it sought?

    The overarching theme of the summit, “Feeding a Hungry Planet”, is based on the United Nations prediction that the planet’s population will reach 9.7 billion people by 2050. This huge number of people will face food security challenges. Precisely, the 100 people chosen this year will have the task to working on the development of solutions.

    And they should do so, by using the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework. The SDGs are 17 challenges whose aim is to eradicate poverty and protect the planet. But also to guarantee that all the people of the world, without distinction, enjoy peace and prosperity.

    “At Bayer we seek to promote the ideas and projects, innovation and leadership of young people and entrepreneurs. This while generating in them awareness and understanding of the challenges of modern agriculture. (But also) its role in the sustainable food of the world”, indicated Manuel Bravo, representative of this company.

    Resonance Costa Rica

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

      Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

      Sign Up

      LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

      SourceSergio Arce
      ViaGuillermo Agudelo
      Previous articleAlong The Bamboo Route
      Next articleRed Pepper, a Mexican Fruit for the World
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      HealthTCRN STAFF -

      Red Pepper, a Mexican Fruit for the World

      The Red Pepper (Capsicum Annuum), is a fruit that originated for the first time in Aztec Mexico. In countries...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Along The Bamboo Route

      Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
      “How to free ourselves from the points of subjectivation that fix us, that nail us to the dominant reality? Start the consciousness of the...
      Read more

      Three Public Shows are Already Authorized to Pre-Sale Tickets for 2022 in Costa Rica

      Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
      Three public shows -with dates between March and April 2022- already have authorization from the Costa Rican Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC)...
      Read more

      Festival for Women’s Rights Brings Together 46 Artists from Central America

      Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
      Epsy Campbell, Vice President of the Republic, affirmed that the current context and the confluence of historical milestones such as the Bicentennial of Independence,...
      Read more

      El Salvador Holds the World Surfing Championship

      Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
      The Government of President Nayib Bukele reiterates to Salvadorans and the international community the pride of organizing the ISA World Surfing Games 2021, from...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »

      Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

       SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.