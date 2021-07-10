Costa Rican Youth Invited to Apply for World Summit on Agriculture

If you are between the ages of 18 and 25, and are also a lover of initiatives related to food safety, then you are the right person to apply to be one of the 100 virtual guests to the YAS 2021, ‘Youth Summit for Agriculture’.

This space is possible thanks to the United Nations with the support of Bayer and the technology company Babele, which will organize the 5th edition, between November 16th and 17th, 2021. If you want to participate in one of the quotas, you just have to send a 3 minute video explaining his idea on “How to feed a hungry planet”. To apply you must visit the site www.youthagsummit.com

An important note: there is time until June 30th.

Another detail already mentioned: Applicants must be personally, professionally, and academically interested not only in agriculture, but also in environmental management, food safety, and biotechnology.

What is it sought?

The overarching theme of the summit, “Feeding a Hungry Planet”, is based on the United Nations prediction that the planet’s population will reach 9.7 billion people by 2050. This huge number of people will face food security challenges. Precisely, the 100 people chosen this year will have the task to working on the development of solutions.

And they should do so, by using the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework. The SDGs are 17 challenges whose aim is to eradicate poverty and protect the planet. But also to guarantee that all the people of the world, without distinction, enjoy peace and prosperity.

“At Bayer we seek to promote the ideas and projects, innovation and leadership of young people and entrepreneurs. This while generating in them awareness and understanding of the challenges of modern agriculture. (But also) its role in the sustainable food of the world”, indicated Manuel Bravo, representative of this company.