    Red Pepper, a Mexican Fruit for the World

    Humanity goes through days where it has to feed and fortify its body with the best fruit that nature offers

    The Red Pepper (Capsicum Annuum), is a fruit that originated for the first time in Aztec Mexico. In countries like Spain it is known simply as pepper because of its texture and flavor. And it is precisely in this country where some other variations for its natural flavor have been cultivated.

    On the other hand, it is valid to note that without the help of this type of fruit of nature, the man who strives to prolong his physical and mental health could not under any circumstances achieve good results in relation to this objective. Now let’s talk about the basic composition of Red Pepper.

    The fruits of nature are an important part for the development of our diet, and should not be missing in your daily diet. Because in addition to being beneficial for your body due to the abundant amount of nutrients it contains, they are necessary to guarantee many of the functions that your body needs to perform every day.

    Nutritional composition

    Red pepper contains vitamin C, A, B1, B2, B3 and B6. Also within its composition are minerals such as phosphorus, manganese, potassium and calcium; In addition to folic acid, capsanthin carotenes beat carotenes.

    Likewise, by having this composition, it strengthens collagen, bones and teeth, it is also in charge of helping hair growth, vision, mucous nails, immune system, strengthens the defenses and, if that were not enough, it helps in large proportion to the creation of red and white blood cells.

    It is in charge of helping with the transmission and generation of the nervous and muscular impulse. It has high levels of vitamin E, which makes it one of the greatest allies in the fight against cancer. It is a powerful analgesic, detoxifier and a great ally when it comes to burning fat and helping to reduce measures. On the other hand, it is recommended to help improve glycemic control in people with diabetes, it also helps reduce cholesterol levels and greatly reduces the risk of colon cancer.

    Red pepper, protagonist of world gastronomy

    In the gastronomic culture of other latitudes, for example within the gastronomic culture of North Africa, this fruit of nature is used to decorate different types of puree, where eggplant and chickpeas stand out. While Hungarian cuisine is the star of its famous goulash dish. And finally, in Portuguese cuisine, it is widely used to season and season different dishes that are made using rice as a base.

    One of the main uses in Spanish cuisine is the preparation of preserves, mainly sausages; such as sobrasadas, chistorras, chorizos (some of them from the folk slaughter of pigs), marinated loin or morcón; and pickles, typically mussels but also chicken, sardines, mackerel, etc. Finally, it is valid to note that this super fruit of nature, paprika is a super food low in calories, detoxifying, does not contain fat and fights various diseases.

