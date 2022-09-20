Costa Rican Woman Wins Silver in Latin American Design Awards

Silvana Sánchez won in one of the most competitive categories with a campaign inspired by the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s murder at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, inspired the advertising campaign that earned Silvana Sánchez one of the most prominent awards in the design industry in Latin America.

The Costa Rican won Silver in the branding category, it is the first time that Costa Rica has qualified and won in this category, considered the most competitive.

Tell me about the competition.

The Latin American Design Awards recognize the excellence of the best graphic works produced during the year from all regions. The award ceremony was held in Lima, Peru.

How did you manage to enter the competition?

I was always a fan of the competition and this year I decided to submit my project; This one was designed with a lot of love and I wanted to share it. At the end of April they gave the list of finalists, and it was a very nice surprise to see the project among the chosen ones.

What project did you participate in?

It is called “Not On My Watch”. Last year I had the opportunity to design this information campaign for Minneapolis, Minnesota, inspired by the murder of George Floyd, in this city (May 5th, 2020).

How many people participated in your category?

According to the website, 1,150 projects signed up. I am extremely grateful to have won Silver, I dedicate this award to my mother and father for their love and sacrifices. My beloved father has not physically been with us for 3 years. However, I carry it in my heart all my days.

Tell me about your journey.

5 years ago, I finished my degree in advertising design. I initially started studying law at UCR, because I was afraid to study something related to the arts, but I quickly realized that I should follow what I loved. I work for a small agency in Minneapolis, Minnesota. We are a small and diverse team; I am the only designer, actually.

What do you aspire to as a designer? I would love to continue working on projects that have a social focus.