Costa Rican University Opens Registration for its Offer of Free Virtual Courses

As part of the project “Costa Rica learns with the Public University”, the State Distance University (UNED) will open from March 22nd to 26th the registration process for its offer of free virtual courses.

The offer includes courses such as: “Making posters and infographics in the VIZME tool”, “Mental health and cognitive stimulation”, “Salad and dressing workshop” and “Creating a blog for my business”, among others. The courses are aimed at the entire Tico national population and will begin on April 12th, 2021.

Most of the courses will have a duration of 12 effective hours: eight hours in direct remote contact and four hours of independent work, informed Isabel Vargas Valladares, of the communication team of the UNED Extension Directorate.

The list of courses available to the population is completed by:

– Decorative items in recycling materials

– How can I support UNED in its community initiatives for the development of its territory?

– Enjoying patchwork by hand

– Playful pedagogical strategies to apply in the areas of knowledge

– Strategies for developing soft skills

– English idiomatic expressions in popular songs

– Finances and property rights of the elderly person

– Tools for digital communication

– Solid waste as valuable resources

– Participation in tools for community advocacy

– Challenges and actions for coexistence and animal welfare

– Use of collaborative end-user tools

Cerification included

Upon completing the course, the participant will receive their respective certification. “This offer is designed to meet the training needs of the entire national population, seeking to strengthen both the link and the rapprochement of the public university with the community, through knowledge dialogue and the development of capacities and skills in different topics”, added the communicator.

“Costa Rica learns with the Public U” is an initiative coordinated by the five state universities, which makes available to the national community, free virtual access courses in order to facilitate the development of capacities and skills in different areas of the knowledge.

For more information about the virtual enrollment, you can enter the websites and social networks of the University, or write to [email protected]uned.ac.cr