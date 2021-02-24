More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    The Future of Tourism: Smart, Digital and Sustainable

    Advances in technology have changed the way people travel

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    Real EstateHéctor Méndez -

    The Subtle Art of Organizing Your New Home When Moving-In With a Partner in Costa Rica

    Moving in together with a partner is an important step, and it should not be taken lightly
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Plastic Pollution: A Planetary Catastrophe That Urges An International Treaty

    The negative impact of plastic waste pollution on the environment is undeniable. More than 800 species of animals are...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Eliminated Vehicle Circulation Restriction by License Plate Number on Weekends as of March 1st in Costa Rica

    The vehicle license plate circulation restriction on weekends will be eliminated as of March 1st. This was announced on...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Tourism has experienced numerous crises throughout history, although none compared to the current one, which is becoming increasingly long and complicated. This prompts professionals and academics in the sector to ask themselves, how can tourism be saved?

    The answer to this question could lie in the renovation. If the historical context is used, the philosopher and writer Miguel de Unamuno promulgated that “progress consists in renewing oneself.” This phrase later gave way to the expression “renew or die” and this 20th century saying may be more valid than ever today.

    Technological transformation of tourism


    Tourism activity will return but, for this, the technological transformation of the sector is needed. Thanks to technology, this industry has had a great capacity for innovation. However, change has now become a necessity for consumers and organizations. Currently the client has a large volume of information, which requires the personalization of the services received.

    Advances in technology have changed the way people travel. In addition, the importance of the traveler experience has increased. Hence, it must be improved both at the destination and throughout the value chain. That is, from the moment you look for information until you enjoy your trip or activity. This makes tourist destinations and organizations of various sizes consider the importance of technology. In this sense, digital transformation is key to the survival and development of its activities.

    Tourism intelligence, digital transformation and sustainability: keys to the future


    The biggest challenge for the tourism sector is defining how it will reinvent itself to adapt and evolve. For this, it is important to implement tourism intelligence and big data systems that help organizations better understand the situations.

    The use of these tools provides indicators that enrich decision-making. These instruments make it possible to measure the most effective activities and encourage continuous analysis of the context. Tourist intelligence could be summarized in the understanding of the traveler and his needs. In addition, it places the consumer at the center of operations to ensure that their user experience is satisfactory.


    Digital transformation


    The second trend is the acceleration of digital transformation, through the adoption of smart technologies. Tools such as live streaming eCommerce; that is, taking advantage of live transmissions over the internet through social networks to promote themselves or sell products and services, could allow tourism companies to promote the electronic commerce of their products. The great advantage of this innovation is that communication is two-way and interactive.

    New technologies will increase the use of virtual reality (accelerated by the implementation of 5G) and artificial intelligence. At the same time, the use of sensors, the internet of things, contactless technology or biometrics is expanding. These smart technologies have played a fundamental role in the competitiveness of organizations. At the same time, they have meant an improvement in the experience of tourists with an increase in the value received.

    Sustainability


    The third tool linked to the renewal of the sector is sustainability. In Costa Rica, the Government is designing a sustainable tourism strategy with which, between now and 2030, it will promote the three pillars of sustainability: socio-economic, environmental and territorial.

    On the other hand, a network of smart tourist destinations is being developed. They arise from the need to offer the tourist differential and highly competitive services. Thus, technology becomes the basis for a change that adds value to the market. Destinations are based on compliance with five parameters:

    Governance
    Sustainability
    Accessibility
    Innovation
    Technology
    Optimism in tourism recovery
    To promote the recovery of the sector, the State has developed the Plan for the Modernization and Competitiveness of the Tourism Sector, which has an investment of both public and private capital.
    The plan includes six areas:
    The transformation of the tourism model towards sustainability.
    The modernization of the tourism ecosystem.
    The commitment to digitization.
    The tourism resilience strategy for extrapeninsular territories
    Special actions in the field of competitiveness.
    Strict technological health and safety protocols implemented that increase confidence in travel.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleProject That Would Allow Parents to Educate Completely Their Children At Home, Advances in the Costa Rican Legislature
    Next articleEliminated Vehicle Circulation Restriction by License Plate Number on Weekends as of March 1st in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Real EstateHéctor Méndez -

    The Subtle Art of Organizing Your New Home When Moving-In With a Partner in Costa Rica

    Moving in together with a partner is an important step, and it should not be taken lightly
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    “Calzón de Pobre” Beach,A Great Tico Paradise That You Must Get to Know

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The beach is ideal for swimming. The crystal clear waters are also perfect for snorkeling and on the white sand you can enjoy an excellent and pleasant sunbathing day
    Read more

    Take Me To The Beach! 5 Great Cocktails You Need to Try in Costa Rica

    Travel GUEST WRITER -
    So whether you’re just daydreaming or the trip is so close you can taste it, here are six of the best beach cocktails you simply have to try when you’re in Costa Rica.
    Read more

    Costa Rica Leads Tourism Promotion for the Bicentennial of Central America

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Ministers of Tourism, together with authorities from the private tourism sector of Central America and the Dominican Republic, held the LXII Ordinary Meeting of...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Will Apply 20 Specific Institutional Measures to Reactivate Tourism

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica announced today 20 measures for the relief and reactivation of tourism, among which stand out gradual opening to the Chinese market, tourism...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years