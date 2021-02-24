More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Eliminated Vehicle Circulation Restriction by License Plate Number on Weekends as of March 1st in Costa Rica

    Night traffic prohibition will begin at 11:00 p.m.

    By TCRN STAFF
    38
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Flying in Costa Rica is Possible

    our culture has come to penetrate sharply beyond our borders.
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican National Assembly Declares the “Guanacaste Quijongo” Cultural Heritage of the Nation

    There are only two remaining live carriers of the tradition According to the Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ)
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Cerro Chirripó Refuge Completed Installation of High Speed Internet

    "The new network provides a symmetric service between uploading and downloading data, which allows stability when accessing websites, using mobile applications or making video calls,"
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The vehicle license plate circulation restriction on weekends will be eliminated as of March 1st. This was announced on February 22nd by the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, on his social networks, and later by the President of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Alexander Solís, at the press conference on the state of national emergency caused due to the novel Coronavirus.
    Also, it was reported that the prohibition of vehicle circulation at night will be reduced by one hour next month. Consequently, drivers will be able to circulate from 5:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.; in other words, one hour more than in recent months. For its part, the night restriction will continue Monday to Sunday from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 am in all the national territory. Likewise, Solís announced that commercial establishments are enabled to open until 11:00 p.m. from Monday to Sunday, in accordance with the vehicle circulation protocol.

    The relaxation of the restrictions maintains the 18 groups of exceptions contemplated in previous versions of the provision. In the same way, the letter format that must be presented in case of exception remains in force.

    Strict health safety measures must continue in the country


    “Let’s take care of ourselves! If cases increase, more restrictive measures would return,” warned the President. For his part, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, stressed that the relaxation of administrative provisions “does not imply that we should relax” in terms of health protocols, such as hand washing, physical distancing and the use of a mask. Solís called to “not lower our guard” in the battle against the respiratory disease.

    These modifications respond to the downward trends in new daily cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations associated with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, registered in the country for more than three weeks.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourcePaulo Villalobos
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleThe Future of Tourism: Smart, Digital and Sustainable
    Next articlePlastic Pollution: A Planetary Catastrophe That Urges An International Treaty
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Flying in Costa Rica is Possible

    our culture has come to penetrate sharply beyond our borders.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    “Parque La Libertad” Offers Free Courses to Young Ticos With Disabilities

    News TCRN STAFF -
    "The psychosocial benefits evidenced in the first year of the project execution, generated a precedent in our country and evidenced the responsibility of giving sustainability to inclusive cultural spaces,"
    Read more

    Learning FromYour Past Failures is Always the Best Path to Success!

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Science has been built on the principle of trial and error: the more mistakes you make, the closer you get to getting it right. Why not apply the same to the business world?
    Read more

    4.1 Degree Earthquake Shook San José this Past Monday Afternoon

    News TCRN STAFF -
    An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale whose epicenter was in the vicinity of Puriscal, in San José
    Read more

    Young Ticos are Invited to be Part of the “Hackathon Move Safely”

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The “Move Safely” hackathon invites young Ticos, especially women, to propose innovative solutions to improve their safety while traveling by active means in public...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years