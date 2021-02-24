More
    Search
    Education
    Updated:

    Project That Would Allow Parents to Educate Completely Their Children At Home, Advances in the Costa Rican Legislature

    By TCRN STAFF
    28
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Women Entrepreneurs from Limón can Compete for Funds of up to $ 10,000

    With the launch of the joint program "Strengthening the National Strategy Bridge to Development", the United Nations (UN) in...
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Reducing the Gender Gap Remains a Challenge for Costa Rica

    In terms of education, Costa Rica has a gender gap in favor of men, especially in math and science....
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    VAKI Virtual Platform Arrives in Costa Rica to Support NGOs

    Coopeservidores launches the VAKI platform for non-governmental organizations (NGOs), in order for them to publicize their initiatives and receive...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Legalizing the “Home School”, where minors study their primary and secondary education in a distance modality, without being linked to an educational center is being promoted in a bill presented by the deputy Ivonne Acuña.

    In this way, it would be the parent or guardian who would educate the minors from home. These people would have the power to choose which curriculum they want their child to take, also the kind of books, and class times. The father, mother, caregiver or a tutor could teach the lessons. In Costa Rica this modality is not accepted by the Ministry of Public Education.

    Special registry


    “Students who choose to join the Home School would have to register annually in a official administrative department created by the enforcement authority for this purpose. When students are minors, registration will be the responsibility of their parents, guardians or legal representatives.

    Registered students may not be enrolled in any official institution as long as they remain in the alternative condition. The permit could be revoked at any moment through an accredited administrative process pending the lack of compliance with the formation process they were enrolled in”, explains the initiative.

    Supervised evaluation


    Students under this modality would carry out three exam sessions a year: February, July and December and would be evaluated by professors appointed on behalf of the application administrative authority.
    It is important to point out that this methodology is not the same as distance education like the one currently experienced due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous article4.1 Degree Earthquake Shook San José this Past Monday Afternoon
    Next articleThe Future of Tourism: Smart, Digital and Sustainable
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Women Entrepreneurs from Limón can Compete for Funds of up to $ 10,000

    With the launch of the joint program "Strengthening the National Strategy Bridge to Development", the United Nations (UN) in...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Reducing the Gender Gap Remains a Challenge for Costa Rica

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    In terms of education, Costa Rica has a gender gap in favor of men, especially in math and science. This is shown by a...
    Read more

    504 Scholarships Open for Ticos Interested in Pursuing Master’s and Doctorates in Spain

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    The Carolina Foundation enabled 504 scholarships for Costa Ricans, and the rest of the Ibero-American community, interested in pursuing a master's degree, a doctorate...
    Read more

    UN Recognizes Costa Rica for Resuming Classes and as a Model Against Exclusion

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    The UN report highlighted that in all of Latin America there are about 24 million students who saw their classes interrupted. This would be impacting the educational advance of years
    Read more

    Mandarin Education Opens the Doors of International Study to Ticos

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    Mandarin Chinese is the most widely spoken native language in the world, with more than 1.4 billion speakers, and each year more foreigners join...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »