Legalizing the “Home School”, where minors study their primary and secondary education in a distance modality, without being linked to an educational center is being promoted in a bill presented by the deputy Ivonne Acuña.

In this way, it would be the parent or guardian who would educate the minors from home. These people would have the power to choose which curriculum they want their child to take, also the kind of books, and class times. The father, mother, caregiver or a tutor could teach the lessons. In Costa Rica this modality is not accepted by the Ministry of Public Education.

Special registry



“Students who choose to join the Home School would have to register annually in a official administrative department created by the enforcement authority for this purpose. When students are minors, registration will be the responsibility of their parents, guardians or legal representatives.

Registered students may not be enrolled in any official institution as long as they remain in the alternative condition. The permit could be revoked at any moment through an accredited administrative process pending the lack of compliance with the formation process they were enrolled in”, explains the initiative.

Supervised evaluation



Students under this modality would carry out three exam sessions a year: February, July and December and would be evaluated by professors appointed on behalf of the application administrative authority.

It is important to point out that this methodology is not the same as distance education like the one currently experienced due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.