4.1 Degree Earthquake Shook San José this Past Monday Afternoon

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale whose epicenter was in the vicinity of Puriscal, in San José, was perceived in much of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), this past Monday afternoon.

The event was registered at 5:50 p.m. m., as reported by the National Seismological Network. The movement was located 6 kilometers southeast of the community of Tabarcia de Mora.

Likewise, the report indicates that the movement had a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremor would have arisen due to a fault in the crust of the Caribbean plate, according to the revised report.

So far no incident has been reported as a result of the earthquake

According to the comments of users in the profiles of these institutions, the earthquake was perceived with great intensity in areas such as Escazú, Belén Moravia and Pavas.