    Costa Rican Researchers Present More Than 63 Women Gathered for the First Time in an Exhibition

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    Guillermo Agudelo
    As part of the commemoration of International Women’s Day, the exhibition “Chronologies of the Invisible: Aesthetic Experiences of Women Artists in Costa Rica 1900-1980” was opened, which makes visible and recognizes more than 63 Costa Rican artists present and active in fields of art between 1900 and 1980.

    The exhibition

    The initiative is achieved thanks to the work of researchers Susana Sánchez and Sussy Vargas, who present a historiographical exhibition of the Costa Rican Essential brand and declared of national cultural interest on visual artists in Costa Rica.

    The exhibition reveals works of visual arts such as painting, engraving, sculpture, ceramics, photography and cinema, also including the area of ​​cultural management, editorial production and teaching in schools, colleges and universities, in the national and international scope.

    “It was born due to the great lack of knowledge about the artistic activity of women of the last century, despite the little information that there is about it, since culture and education are already a difficult field to access, it is a high priority to legitimize and enhance these works, reinterpreting and re-educating on how art and culture really developed in Costa Rica, from a more inclusive vision of the artistic community”, the managers announced.

    Art

    The exhibition has 3 venues. The first, in the Museum of Jade and Pre-Columbian Culture, where it will remain until July 30th; the second in parallel is held at the Rafael Ángel Calderón Guardia Museum, until April 9th. The third exhibition in parallel is located at the National Library, from June 10th to August 10th, this exhibition will focus more on the archive and documentation of the artists, as well as their trajectories and activities between 1900 and 1980.

    The exhibition

    Apart from the exhibitions, there will be guided tours, educational workshops, talks, mediation activities with contemporary artists and much more. In the exhibition there are recognized names such as Lola Fernández, Emilia Prieto, Dinorah Bolandi, and Margarita Bertheau.

    In our country, this is the first time in history that an exhibition on this subject is made and with this magnitude.

    Source Melissa González
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
