More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Won the Award for the Best Sustainable Stand at the Madrid Tourism Fair 2021

    Reflecting the values and commitment of the nation

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Won the Award for the Best Sustainable Stand at the Madrid Tourism Fair 2021

    According to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), their stand at Fitur 2021 occupies 200 square meters, is made of material from previous fairs
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Vaccinate 3.5 Million People In 2021, Promises President Alvarado

    By the end of 2021, 3.5 million Ticos will have been fully vaccinated. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    How to Apostille in Costa Rica the Proof of a Vaccine Applied in the United States

    This is a requirement for people who traveled to the United States and were able to recieve only one of the two doses progammed
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica today won the Best Sustainable Stand award at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2021) in Madrid, Spain, the first one held in person at the global level after 14 months of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

    The person in charge of Latin America for Fitur 2021, Silvia Bueno, pointed out that Costa Rica has been the winner in this category because the stand is 100 percent reusable, sustainable, meets all the recommended requirements to maintain distance and all anti-COVID-19 protocols. .

    Reflecting the values of Costa Rica

    For his part, the Tico Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, expressed satisfaction with this recognition, which -he indicated- reflects the values ​​of the Costa Rican destination, based on sustainability and a high commitment to the principles of decarbonisation and respect for the environment, culture, gastronomy. sustainability and application of protocols against COVID-19.

    All corresponding guidelines

    According to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), their stand at Fitur 2021 occupies 200 square meters, is made of material from previous fairs, and for customer service they use QR codes to avoid delivering printed information, collaborating not only with the environment, but with the application of health protocols.

    Likewise, it has a sink, with acrylics for the attention to visitors, also strictly complying with physical distancing, the use of masks, temperature control, gel dispensers and capacity control.

    The Costa Rican Tourism Institute reports that 16 companies from the Costa Rican tourism sector participate in the Madrid fair, including hotels, tour operators and vehicle rental companies.

    Considered one of the world’s largest showcases and trading platforms for tourism professionals, Fitur 2021 is attended by more than 165 countries and regions of the world.The exhibition was inaugurated on May 19th and concludes on the 23rd.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rica Will Vaccinate 3.5 Million People In 2021, Promises President Alvarado
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      NewsTCRN STAFF -

      Costa Rica Won the Award for the Best Sustainable Stand at the Madrid Tourism Fair 2021

      According to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), their stand at Fitur 2021 occupies 200 square meters, is made of material from previous fairs
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Costa Rica Will Vaccinate 3.5 Million People In 2021, Promises President Alvarado

      News TCRN STAFF -
      By the end of 2021, 3.5 million Ticos will have been fully vaccinated. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado
      Read more

      How to Apostille in Costa Rica the Proof of a Vaccine Applied in the United States

      News TCRN STAFF -
      This is a requirement for people who traveled to the United States and were able to recieve only one of the two doses progammed
      Read more

      Costa Rica Implements a “Green Instrument” for Protecting Flora and Fauna in Urban Areas of the GAM

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rica has a unique tool in the country with free access that will allow the greening and protection of flora and fauna in urban areas of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM),
      Read more

      Panama Closes Its Land, Sea and River Borders With Colombia

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The Government of Panama announced this past Wednesday the closure of its land, sea and river borders with Colombia. "The National Government has determined...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »