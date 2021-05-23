Costa Rica Won the Award for the Best Sustainable Stand at the Madrid Tourism Fair 2021

Costa Rica today won the Best Sustainable Stand award at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2021) in Madrid, Spain, the first one held in person at the global level after 14 months of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The person in charge of Latin America for Fitur 2021, Silvia Bueno, pointed out that Costa Rica has been the winner in this category because the stand is 100 percent reusable, sustainable, meets all the recommended requirements to maintain distance and all anti-COVID-19 protocols. .

Reflecting the values of Costa Rica

For his part, the Tico Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, expressed satisfaction with this recognition, which -he indicated- reflects the values ​​of the Costa Rican destination, based on sustainability and a high commitment to the principles of decarbonisation and respect for the environment, culture, gastronomy. sustainability and application of protocols against COVID-19.

All corresponding guidelines

According to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), their stand at Fitur 2021 occupies 200 square meters, is made of material from previous fairs, and for customer service they use QR codes to avoid delivering printed information, collaborating not only with the environment, but with the application of health protocols.

Likewise, it has a sink, with acrylics for the attention to visitors, also strictly complying with physical distancing, the use of masks, temperature control, gel dispensers and capacity control.

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute reports that 16 companies from the Costa Rican tourism sector participate in the Madrid fair, including hotels, tour operators and vehicle rental companies.

Considered one of the world’s largest showcases and trading platforms for tourism professionals, Fitur 2021 is attended by more than 165 countries and regions of the world.The exhibition was inaugurated on May 19th and concludes on the 23rd.