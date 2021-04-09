Costa Rica Supports the Elaboration of a Joint Treaty in Response to Pandemics

Costa Rica today supported the call to develop an international treaty focused on preparing for and responding to Pandemics, in pursuit of efforts to prevent crises such as the one generated by Covid-19.

The country joins this important initiative that seeks to promote collaboration, prevent the temptation of isolation, nationalism and overcome the challenges of health crises with a spirit of solidarity and cooperation, highlights the Foreign Ministry.

It specifies that President Carlos Alvarado added his voice to the call of 24 world leaders to promote the development of a new international treaty for Pandemic preparedness and response at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Opening of a dialogue on the creation of this international treaty

“The growing expressions of interest in a possible treaty generates optimism. Costa Rica, considering the actions it leads in terms of access to health-focused technologies, reaffirms its unconditional support for the opening of a dialogue on the creation of this international treaty,” the source emphasizes.

This position responds to the statement of heads of state and / or government, backed by the director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom, which indicates that “the joint fight against Covid-19 should lead us to build a more robust international health architecture to protect future generations.”

Respond effectively to Pandemics in the closest coordination

“No country will be able to face future Pandemics on its own. We have to work to be better prepared to predict, prevent, detect, evaluate and respond effectively to Pandemics in the closest coordination,” the text concludes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship maintains that in line with the initiative to create a Repository of Health Technologies (C-TAP), promoted by Costa Rica and the WHO almost a year ago, the objective of the new treaty is to ensure the universal and equal access to safe and effective vaccines. It should also take into account the treatments, medicines and diagnoses, added the text.

It pursues a unique approach to health that considers the relationship between humans, animals and the environment to improve alert systems, share information, promote research, expand the production and distribution capacity of medical supplies, and sanitary measures such as vaccines and equipment personal protection. It refers that the decision to advance in the elaboration of this new international treaty will be discussed in May at the World Health Assembly of the WHO.