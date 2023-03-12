Costa Rica Will Gather Industry Experts Exhibitions in Latin America

Costa Rica, which has traditionally been a country focused on vacation tourism, has promoted a strategy in recent years to position itself as one of the leading destinations in the region in the meeting tourism segment. It will receive the Latin American fair industry at the National Convention Center, where experts from the region will discuss the main challenges of the sector and the strategies to boost the activity, the organizers reported this Friday.

The Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez and the president of the Convention Bureau, Dennis Whitelaw, announced that Costa Rica will host the international event of the World Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) LATAM 2023. “This conference will mean a space fundamental to connect the exhibition industry of all Latin America and at the same time to project Costa Rica among these leaders of the industry in America, in addition to being a global showcase”, Whitelaw said in a statement.

The international event, which will take place from April 25th to 27h, 2023, will be attended by more than 100 specialists from America and other parts of the world. They willalso see the face-to-face space as a more important learning and networking opportunity for the region’s exhibition industry.

“Costa Rica, which has traditionally been a country focused on vacation tourism, has promoted a strategy in recent years to position itself as one of the leading destinations in the region in the meeting tourism segment. Hosting an international congress like UFI LATAM 2023 is not only attracting a great event, but also the recovery of one of the segments hardest hit by the pandemic”, Rodríguez said. The authorities explained that the congress has been characterized by generating high-quality events in terms of academic content and alliances.

In Costa Rica, some of the greatest leaders of the fair industry in Latin America will participate, both on the side of exhibitors and attendees, where topics such as best practices and experiences with the fair community will be addressed. This will be the third edition of UFI LATAM. The first time was in 2018, in Mexico City, and in 2022, the international meeting was held in Buenos Aires.

ICT data reveal that Latin America and the Caribbean is the region of the world that has presented the greatest growth, compared to 2020, in terms of the resumption of congress activities and international association meetings.