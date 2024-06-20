Costa Rica Was Made Official as the Venue for the Main Congress and Convention Fair in Latin America

Costa Rica was officially confirmed as the venue for FIEXPO Latin America for the years 2025, 2026 and 2027. This fair is considered the most important in terms of congresses and conventions in Latin America. This space for negotiations of the MICE segment will be held for three consecutive years at the Costa Rica Convention Center. The Costa Rican Tourism Institute will be responsible for the organization and will have the strategic support of the Convention Bureau.

The announcement was made on the evening of June 12 at the FIEXPO Latin America Panama 2024 gala dinner, in front of 286 international buyers and 300 exhibitors from the meetings industry. In addition to the official announcement, Costa Rica received the FIEXPO Commitment Support award, precisely for its commitment to improving the destination for the organization of events, congresses and conventions with a sustainable approach.

“FIEXPO is recognized as the leading congress and convention fair in Latin America, and as of 2025, Costa Rica will host this event for three consecutive years. This designation not only reinforces our position as a premier destination for high-profile meetings, but also underscores our commitment to excellence in the organization of international events. Costa Rica has the capacity and know-how to offer a unique and memorable experience for FIEXPO participants, taking advantage not only of the infrastructure in San José, but also in other strategic regions such as Guanacaste,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

For all the years to come

In August 2022, our country signed the contract to host the FIEXPO Latin America fair during the years 2025, 2026 and 2027 and following the protocol, now at the closing of the event in Panama the official designation was made.

FIEXPO bids farewell to Panama

FIEXPO is attended by fairgrounds, congress centers, hotels, event organizers, travel agencies and suppliers of products and services of the segment in order to showcase their commercial offerings to professionals from all over the world.

The FIEXPO Latin America 2024 edition was held from June 10 to 13 at the Panama Convention Center with the presence of 10 Costa Rican companies, reaffirming itself as the place par excellence where destinations and suppliers specialized in the meetings, events and incentives industry can connect with the most prominent buyers worldwide.

In this edition, Costa Rica played a prominent role with the presence of the Minister of Tourism in the Political Forum, an essential space in which significant relationships were established with key authorities and policy makers. These alliances are crucial to highlight and promote the multiple economic, intercultural and social advantages that the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) industry offers in Latin America.

According to the Costa Rican delegation, in this edition the feedback and positive comments from buyers, eager to know Costa Rica next year, especially to live the “Pura Vida” experience, as well as the sustainability issues applied to events, stood out.

Each year, FIEXPO Latin America receives accolades not only for its ability to facilitate high quality business interactions, but also for its unparalleled academic program. Developed in close collaboration with leading international industry associations, this program offers a diverse range of key events. Highlights of this edition included a Corporate Forum, Convention Bureau Challenge with the participation of Carolina Trejos, ICT’s marketing director, who was part of the team of international jurors, as well as the International Associations Forum, FIEXPO Connecting Minds, Next Generation Summit, ICCA Insights, SITE Iberoamerica Meet and a gala dinner.

Our country stands out in this segment due to its air connections, strategic location, unforgettable experiences, quality service, excellent tourism platform, infrastructure for holding events, as well as a high level of education, the diversity of activities that can be carried out in the destination and sustainability, as a transversal axis of the tourism development model.