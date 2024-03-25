Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options

Diplomatic relations between Costa Rica and Qatar celebrated two decades over the weekend. For this reason, the authorities made a recount in which they highlighted the commercial and economic link that has developed between both nations.Qatar mainly imports bananas, coffee and other tropical products from Costa Rica; while Costa Rica imports technical and electronic products.

The Foreign Ministry added emphasis on the issue of attracting visitors

“A key area is ecotourism, because Costa Rica has a solid industry, being one of the first countries to connect nature and wildlife conservation with responsible tourism, ranking among the best ecotourism destinations in the world”, indicated the institution; adding that Qataris do not require a visa to enter Costa Rica.Added to this are the expectations in the Middle East market; characterized by high purchasing power that seeks high quality and added value.

The first Costa Rican embassy in the Middle East

In 2010, Qatar was the first Middle Eastern country in which Costa Rica opened an embassy.Currently, bilateral issues focus on areas such as technical cooperation, trade and investment. There are also culture, education and climate change, hoping to soon add options for academic, business and cultural exchanges.

“We are determined to explore new opportunities for collaboration in areas such as innovation, sustainability and education, with the aim of strengthening our ties and working together to build a more prosperous and equitable future for both societies,” said the Minister of Foreign Relations, Arnoldo André.