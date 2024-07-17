Costa Rica: The Best Country for a ‘Pura Vida’ Retirement

Costa Rica has 5% of the world’s biodiversity, with unique ecosystems and abundant natural beauty. Its diverse microclimates offer options for all climate preferences.Warm temperatures year-round allow tourists and residents to explore the country at any time, connecting with nature and enjoying the fresh air everywhere.

Happiest country in the world

This little gem of Central America has been ranked several times as one of the happiest countries in the world. Known for their “Pura Vida” lifestyle, Costa Ricans always have a positive attitude towards life.

The country also has an accessible, high-quality healthcare system, as well as a low cost of living. It even has one of the Blue Zones in the world (Nicoya, Guanacaste), where one of the healthiest and longest-lived populations on the planet live.

These factors contribute to Costa Rica being chosen as the best place to retire in 2024, according to the Annual Global Retirement Index published by International Living. This new study focuses on “established hubs for expats with a history of comfortable living” and uses several factors to determine the best retirement destinations.

Valuing our visitors

Costa Rica values ​​its visitors very much. That’s why in 2023, the government extended tourist visas from 90 to 180 days, giving foreigners enough time to explore the country and experience the “puravida” lifestyle.

Although a tourist only needs a week or two to fall in love with this paradise, Costa Rica now offers a six-month window for people to decide if they want to become a permanent resident.

For those considering Costa Rica as their next remote work destination, a digital nomad visa allows foreign remote workers to live in the country for an entire year.Compared to other Latin American countries, Costa Rica is considered a safe place to live and retire, with a stable political environment and low crime rates. However, it is important to take certain precautions, use common sense and be aware of your surroundings.

