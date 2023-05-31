Via social networks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was in charge of sending a congratulations from Costa Rica to the re-elected Government of Turkey.The diplomatic message flattered the Eurasian country but also praised the controversial figure of its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Costa Rica congratulates the people and government of Türkiye for the successful democratic electoral process that concluded on Sunday, May 28, 2023,” said the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

“Costa Rica recognizes the leadership of President Erdogan, which culminated in his victory in the final round of the presidential elections,” he added.The publication closes with a call to maintain relations between the two nations.

An election that redefines Turkey

Erdogan has been in command of Turkey (which now asks to be called) since 2003. He started as Prime Minister in 2003 and in 2014 he rose to President.His management has been marked by the concentration of power and by controversies in the relationship with the country’s ethnic minorities.

Unlike the other elections where he has triumphed, the president saw the most difficult situation in 2023.The support garnered by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as an Erdogan-style response garnered more support and forced a second round of elections, which had the international community on edge.Erdogan, however, surpassed his rival by close to 1.5 million votes and won the second round with 52.2% support.