Costa Rica Ready in Paris for the 2024 Paralympic Games; Eight Athletes Will Carry Costa Rican Flag

From August 28 to September 8, the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be held, which begin 17 days after the conclusion of the Olympics in the same French capital. Costa Rica will be there, represented by eight athletes in different sports disciplines.

The Costa Rican delegation, most of which is already in the capital of France fine-tuning details to compete, is made up of:

Diego Quesada and Pilar Riveros in archery

Sherman Güity in the 100 and 200 meter dash T64

Paola Arana in air pistol in adapted sports shooting

Andrés Molina in parataekwondo class K44 category -80 kg

Camila Haase in swimming -100 meters breaststroke SB8 and 200 meters medley SM9-

Ernesto “Lobito” Fonseca in class T51 tricycles -100 and 200 meters in para-athletics-

José Pablo Gil in wheelchair tennis.

Five of those who were in Tokyo 2021 repeat: Güity, Molina, Haase, Fonseca and Gil.

The Paralympic Games will welcome 4,400 athletes from 182 countries and medals will be awarded in 22 sports.

Sherman Güity

Para-athlete Sherman Güity is perhaps the country’s main hope to win a medal in the jousts. He already did it in Tokyo 2021, where he achieved a gold and a silver medal, being the first in the country in the history of the games.

The standard bearers

The opening ceremony of the jousts will be on August 28 in the Place de la Concorde, and the delegations will parade along the Champs-Elysées. The flag bearers for Costa Rica will be Pilar Riveros and Andrés Molina.

Riveros is in his first Paralympic Games after winning the gold medal in his discipline at the Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile, in 2023 and obtaining direct qualification.

Molina, for his part, also won gold in Santiago 2023 and also won the title of Pan-American champion in para taekwondo. This will be the second time I participate in the jousts.

For the first time in history, the Olympic and Paralympic Games are sharing the same emblem and, in addition, the Phryge mascot will be the same, although adapted. The one from the Paralympics has a prosthesis on her leg. Part of the Costa Rican delegation that will compete in Paris.

The Ticos’ schedule

The competition schedule for Costa Ricans in the competitions is defined and was announced by the National Paralympic Committee of Costa Rica. The first to take the stage will be Diego Quesada and Pilar Rivero in parabow, who will compete on August 29, one day after the opening of the games.

