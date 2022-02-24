More
    Costa Rica Reaches Agreement with Israel for Pineapple Export

    The agreement was reached after several years of exchanging information about pineapple cultivation and the pests that are associated with the crop

    The Phytosanitary Service of the State of Costa Rica (SFE) and the Israeli Phytosanitary Protection and Inspection Service reached an agreement that will allow the shipment of fresh pineapple fruit (Ananas comosus) to that nation. The agreement was reached after several years of exchanging information about pineapple cultivation and the pests that are associated with the crop.

    Since 2017 there has been a fluid exchange of information. In 2019, the Israeli phytosanitary authorities made a visit to different pineapple production sites. This to verify the conditions of production, management of the crop and the pests present.

    Importation approved

    Based on the observations made, they recently concluded the Pest Risk Analysis. “The foregoing will allow the importation of fresh pineapple from authorized provinces under a system approach in order to minimize the risk of pests associated with the product,” said Nelson Morera, director of the SFE.

    During the process, it had the support of the National Chamber of Pineapple Producers and Exporters (Canapep), as well as the Foreign Trade Promoter (Procomer).

    Trial period

    “Under the agreement there will be a six-month trial period to assess the country’s ability to meet the requirements of the systems approach and provide shipments free of pests regulated by Israel,” Morera added.

    Production sites and packing facilities must be registered with the SFE and inspected during growth. They must also maintain a product traceability system and a record of the activities carried out throughout the production process. As well as apply integrated pest management and standard operating procedures in packing facilities.

    The SFE informed that it will verify compliance with what is indicated in the agreement throughout the process. Likewise, it will carry out the inspection prior to export, and the Israeli phytosanitary authorities will carry out another inspection upon arrival of the product in their country.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
