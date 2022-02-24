More
    Costa Rica Will Eliminate Health Pass for Visitors Entering the Country

    In order to reactivate Tourism

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica will eliminate the requirement to present the health pass to enter the country as a measure to reactivate the tourism sector, according to the Government.The health pass is a health requirement imposed by the authorities in order to limit people with the potential of having Covid-19.

    According to Gustavo Alvarado, Minister of Tourism, as of March 7th, Costa Ricans will not require this requirement to return to Costa Rican soil.Meanwhile, between March 7th and 30th, it will be reviewed waivered to foreigners.

    April 1st

    As of April 1st, the health pass requirement as an entry requirement will be completely eliminated, as well as the insurance payment requirement for unvaccinated foreigners, the minister explained.

    Due to this scenario, Minister Alvarado asked the tourism sector to continue with strict protocols for the use of a mask, hand washing, as well as urging vaccination against Covid-19.

    In 2021, the country received 1,397,000 tourists according to data provided by the minister. That means that around 300,000 people were received per month.Revenues represent 40% of visits in 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

    Source Paula Ruiz
    ViaBeleida Delgado
