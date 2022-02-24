Costa Rica is Present at the Global Peace Summit in Dubai

Costa Rica will be well represented at the Global Peace Summit, an event that aims to bring together young people from different latitudes around the world. This event is scheduled to take place between February 23rd and 26th. The maximum activity in favor of peace has chosen Dubai as the epicenter of its meeting.

On this occasion, the responsibility of representing our country will fall on Alexa Silva, a graduate of the National University of Costa Rica (UNA); who has been chosen to be the flag bearer of our country in Arab lands.

Silva is quite happy to have the opportunity representing Costa Rica and wants to put the country´s name very high. But at the same time, she confesses having a great responsibility on her shoulders being the first representative of our country to participate in this important summit.

“I want to demonstrate the capacity of the people of my country as well as the great example that Costa Rica is in terms of peace without neglecting the challenges that it still has to face,” said the 21-year-old.

Let’s learn more about Alexa

Alexa is a young woman who was born in Altos de San Rafael. Due to her good grades, she obtained a scholarship that led her to study and graduate with honors in international relations at UNA.

As part of her academic training, she managed to immerse himself with great professionals who transmitted all their academic and university knowledge on topics such as world peace.

“These topics, in addition to being extremely useful for the experience of the summit in which I will participate, were a fundamental factor in deciding what I want to specialize in and work in the future, and I really do not see myself in anything other than these areas” said the internationalist.

Great opportunities

Initiatives like these become great opportunities to learn, seek help and offer solutions to the different problems that arise throughout the world based on this premise (peace).

It is important to mention that this summit is presented as the ideal springboard to give way to other global community activities and dialogue for the promotion of Peace.