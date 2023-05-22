Costa Rica Promotes the Audiovisual Sector at2023 Cannes Film Festival

From May 16th to 27th, the Costa Rican audiovisual industry will promote itself in one of the largest film showcases in the world: the Cannes Film Festival, in France, whose 76th edition brings together more than 12,000 industry professionals and where one of the most important audiovisual markets: Marché Du Film, aimed at directors, actors, producers, among others.

On this occasion, the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER) and the Costa Rican Film Commission encouraged the participation of five Costa Rican companies selected to represent the country at the festival: Atómica Films, Baby Atómica, Café Cinema, NocheNegra Productions and Sputnik Films. The latter is the producer of the “Madre Pájaro” project, which is part of “La Fabrique”, a parallel program to the Cannes Film Festival that supports projects in development.

Presence at an international level

“The Marché Du Film offers the opportunity to these Costa Rican companies to consolidate their presence at an international level; strengthen business relationships; as well as generate new business, co-production agreements, distribution, funds, among others. In addition, it opens space to learn about new trends in the industry through the analysis of market behavior,” said José Castro, Film Commissioner of Costa Rica.

During the nine days of the event, Costa Rica will have a stand of the country brand Essential Costa Rica for the exhibition of projects, in which individual appointments will be attended for each company, and appointments for the Film Commission, which will promote alliances and attraction of more filming business to Costa Rican territory, added Castro.

For her part, ArgeriVenegas, logistics director of Café Cinema, commented that “the Cannes Film Festival and the Marché Du Film mean a lot to us as a company in Costa Rica by being able to expose all the potential we have, internationally. For example, we have great alliances with distributors and exhibitors. And on top of that, we have the opportunity to present a screening of our film with 30 people here in Cannes.”

Communicating new incentives

Through participation in the Cannes Film Festival, PROCOMER and the Film Commission seek to promote Costa Rica in global networking spaces that contribute to communicating the new incentives that Costa Rica has established for the audiovisual sector, as well as the generation of new business opportunities and the approach to international companies so that they participate in the Audiovisual Market of Central America and the Caribbean (MAUCC) 2023, which will take place next September in Costa Rica.