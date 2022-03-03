More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Monitors the Situation in Ukraine Due To the Socioeconomic Impacts Costa Rica Monitors the Situation in Ukraine Due To the Socioeconomic Impacts

    The Costa Rican authorities indicated that the objective of the team is to address or mitigate possible economic impacts

    By Beleida Delgado
    1
    0

    Must Read

    Beleida Delgado

    The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, reported this past Saturday that the country is actively monitoring the situation generated by Russia’s attack against Ukraine in order to monitor the incidents that may be generated in terms of socio-economic impact in the country.

    On the instructions of the president, the Government installed an inter-institutional team with the aim of following up on events and allowing timely decision-making based on technical criteria.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “I have ordered the creation of an inter-institutional team that constantly monitors the events following the attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, and its possible socioeconomic consequences for Costa Rica,” Alvarado wrote on his social networks.

    The Costa Rican authorities indicated that the objective of the team is to address or mitigate possible economic impacts, logistics costs or the supply of inputs, as well as possible pressures on the prices of raw materials and other aspects.

    Follow-up mechanisms

    These follow-up mechanisms are usual in situations of this importance, explained the Government. In this line, last Friday the country carried out the first action, with the presentation of a bill to freeze for one year the application of the update mechanism of the specific tax on fuels.

    “The group is made up of the economic team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidency (…) This constant monitoring and evaluation of actions is part of the usual response mechanisms,” said the president.

    Last Thursday the Government of Costa Rica condemned the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine due to the military offensive deployed by Russia, and asked for peace to resolve the matter.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleHow Much Exercise Is Needed To Live Longer?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Costa Rica Monitors the Situation in Ukraine Due To the Socioeconomic Impacts Costa Rica Monitors the Situation in Ukraine Due To the Socioeconomic...

    The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, reported this past Saturday that the country is actively monitoring the situation generated by Russia's attack against Ukraine
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER