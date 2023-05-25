Costa Rica Joins an International Group that Seeks More Inclusion of Women in Foreign Trade

As of last week, Costa Rica is part of the Inclusive Trade Action Group (ITAG), as well as its annex Global Agreement on Trade and Gender (GTAGA). It is an international initiative that seeks to generate more inclusive international trade policies.

Breaking down barriers for women

In particular, it focuses on the necessary improvements so that women, both workers and businessmen, do not encounter barriers when participating in international markets. “This accession will allow more women to become, remain and fully develop in the global economy”, said the Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar.

Currently, the GTAGA is made up of Canada, Chile, New Zealand, Mexico, Colombia and Peru, to which Costa Rica and Ecuador are now added. Part of the agreement seeks shared cooperation between members. This implies including exchange of knowledge and experiences for the economic empowerment of women.