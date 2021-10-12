Costa Rica is positioned as the Thermal Capital of the Region

On October 1st, 2021, the Municipality of San Carlos with the support of the Chamber of Tourism and Commerce declared La Fortuna as “The Thermal Capital of Costa Rica.” With this milestone, they manage to position the town as an important area in the country with the objective that more Costa Ricans and foreigners know about this natural wealth, its benefits and can enjoy it.

La Fortuna de San Carlos is recognized for its natural beauties and one of its greatest attractions is the Arenal Volcano, however, the main activity that attracts thousands of tourists each year is its hot springs. It is currently positioned as a recognized area in the world with the richest mineral thermo water.

Thermal October

To boost activity, the Chamber of Tourism and Commerce undertook the task of promoting “Thermal October”. «This is an initiative that aims to bring closer ties with national tourism that does not know the benefits of hot springs, but also visiting these sites implies an improvement in health, since the mineral components that the waters possess in the body it absorbs in a natural way and this is a way of being able to experience wellness tourism», explains Tadeo Morales, Vice President of the La Fortuna Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

Different studies have identified that in the northern part of the Costa Rican territory there are 16 sources of hyperthermal waters, ranging between 40 and 68 degrees in temperature, 6 of them are located in La Fortuna de San Carlos.

Excellent therapy

Thermal waters are ideal for stimulating blood pressure and muscles. They are also special to carry complementary therapy, allow the reduction of drug treatments, first-intention therapies, allergy regulation, minor aesthetic order (antioxidants), healing processes, and blood and lymphatic circulation.

Thermal October seeks to be a rebound activity for the economic sector in the area. According to Tadeo, the month of October is the season when there is less tourist visitation, however, it is the ideal time to take advantage of the less visitation and the special rates offered by the different activities from accommodation, tours, hot springs, walks, hanging bridges and others.

Without neglecting adventure, one of the recommended options is the Kayak tour on Lake Arenal where you can enjoy impressive views of the volcano and its surroundings, as well as watch birds, reptiles and of course, enjoy the experience to paddle and relax to the sound of nature.

If you want a quieter itinerary, you cannot miss Mistico Park, a park with universal access trails that has 6 suspension bridges, 10 irregular and 16 in total to live the adventure of walking through the forest over the treetops. The park offers bird watching tours, natural history, night walks, horseback riding and tours to one of the impressive waterfalls within the park.

Those interested can see the different options on the page www.arenalcostarica.cr and look for the Capo de October Termal or in the Social Networks of Arenal Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.