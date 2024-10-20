Costa Rica is a nation that currently maintains diplomatic relations with 161 countries around the world.

For many years, Costa Rica’s diplomatic activity was centered mainly in Central America and was carried out through special missions.

It was not until 1848 that the Central American country established its first permanent legation in Great Britain concurrently in France and Spain. This allegation led by the Minister Plenary and Potentiary Don Felipe Francisco Molina y Bedoya, marked the beginning of Costa Rican diplomacy outside the Central American region.

READ MORE

Later, Molina y Bedoya was also Costa Rica’s first diplomatic agent in the United States where an allegation was opened in 1851.

Throughout the 20th century, Costa Rica significantly expanded its diplomatic network by establishing permanent missions in many countries in European America and some in Asia, an evolution that reflects the country’s historical commitment to diplomacy and its role in the international arena.

As part of the diplomatic traditions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, sends verbal notes to the embassies of each country accredited in Costa Rica, to congratulate them on their national days, a gesture that reflects respect and cordiality between nations, these commemorations are also highlighted in social networks.

Strong diplomatic relations

Through an interview we made to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Arnoldo André, he assured that Costa Rica’s diplomatic relations are solid and are focused on the promotion of peace, the promotion and defense of human rights, in addition to development and international cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

He highlighted the migratory challenges of the last two years, which have demanded a coordinated inter-agency response, intensifying efforts to attract more cooperation and address pressing humanitarian needs, while designing sustainable solutions to ensure safe, regular and orderly migration, with a humanitarian approach.

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship continues to generate actions in favor of development cooperation aimed at improving the quality of life of the most vulnerable populations and building more resilient societies.

READ MORE

Arnoldo’s vision, like that of his team, is based on fundamental pillars that have a crucial influence on the definition and execution of the country’s international presence: First, in the defense of democracy, territorial integrity and national sovereignty; second, in the promotion, protection and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. Third, in the promotion of sustainable development, environmental sustainability and measures against climate change, and in the strengthening of international law and the development of effective multilateralism.

Homage to Costa Rica

Every September 15th, Costa Rica celebrates its Independence Day, and they even celebrate it on the night of the 14th.

On this important date for the country, the majestic Niagara Falls were illuminated with the colors of the Costa Rican flag in a spectacular display of light and national pride for 15 minutes.

White, blue and red adorned one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world with a fall of approximately 50 meters symbolizing the bonds of friendship between Costa Rica and Canada.

In this way, the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of Costa Rica, Victor Porras, had extended the invitation to all the wealthy inside and outside the country to watch the Falls live.

Costa Rica celebrated 203 years of independence, and its citizens celebrated with great pride. “Throughout this history we have demonstrated that the values of democracy, peace, justice and equity not only define us, but guide us in every challenge we face. Costa Rica has been a pioneer in many areas from the abolition of the military to becoming a global leader in environmental sustainability; our commitment to human rights and the common good continues to be a beacon that lights our way in these times of change and global challenges, and our commitment to education is our willingness and ability to unite” were the words of Minister André, before the celebration.

Celebration activities in Costa Rica

In celebration of Costa Rica’s Independence Day, the embassy organized: a lantern-making workshop; the illumination of the Ottawa Sign in Costa Rican colors, where citizens carried lanterns; a get-together with Costa Ricans and their families at Vincent Massey Park, section L. (HeronRd, Ottawa, ON), where attendees brought a Costa Rican dish to share with joy.

Finally, a ceremony was held in the Hall of the Americas at the Organization of American States (OAS), where diplomats from the Costa Rican Embassy in the United States of America and the Permanent Mission of Costa Rica to the OAS celebrated 203 years of Independence together with Costa Rican Patriots in Washington DC and teams from the embassies of Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR