Costa Rica achieves 35 medals at the Panama Karate Open

After their participation in the Panama Open de Karate 2021, the representation of Costa Rica, made up of 26 athletes from the Kuro Obi- Karate Club Academy, will return to the country with 35 medals: 12 gold, 6 silver and 17 bronze.

Costa Rica was one of the delegations with the fewest number of competitors out of the 30 registered. Despite this, it finished in the sixth position in the General medal table, surpassed by five Panamanian academies.

Outstanding Costa Ricans

The most outstanding Costa Rican was Valery Rodríguez with three gold medals: Intermediate Individual Kata – Senior, Intermediate Individual Kumite 14-15 years and Team Kata and a silver medal in Intermediate Individual Kata 14-15 years.

Similarly, the national Mónica Ramírez obtained two gold medals, in Individual Kata – Intermediate 14-15 years and Beginners Individual Kata – Senior in addition to the bronze medal in Beginners Individual Kumite 14-15 years and Mariedith Sibaja with Gold Kata, Gold Kata Team And Bronze Kumite.

The Panama Open was held at the Roberto Kelly Sports Complex located in Don Bosco, Panama City on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 September with the presence of 400 karatecas from Panama, Guatemala and Costa Rica. The Costa Rican delegation returned to the country on Monday.