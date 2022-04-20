Cooking up a storm within the Slots

It’s no secret that many of us constantly have food on our minds. There’s no doubt that you’ve looked at the menu online before visiting a restaurant to decide what to have, or that you’ve ever let the thought of a good meal or snack spur you on through your workload to get it finished. Whatever it is you do, we have a treat for you in the form of a selection of online Slots, perfect for you to take a bite and sample in your own time.

Gordon Ramsey: Hell’s Kitchen

Whether you’ve watched the show or seen snippets and memes online, you’ll know all about television star and chef Gordon Ramsey and his show Hell’s Kitchen. Filmed in America, the show brings together contestants of all skill levels and stages within their catering careers, all cooking up a storm to impress Gordon and ultimately win a job as a resident chef within his Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas – home to many land-based casinos!

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

Played across five reels, three rows and 20 paylines, the aim of this slot game is to match as many symbols as you can, unlocking prizes and bonus features such as the Team Challenge Free Spins feature, and try not to end up looking like an ‘Idiot Sandwich’. As you spin the reels, you’ll hear Gordon’s famous catchphrases whilst seeing symbols such as a sticky toffee pudding, a cocktail, Hell’s Kitchen’s spicy burger and a beef wellington. As well as this, the games’ wild is the Hell’s Kitchen logo and Gordon himself as the scatter. Are you brave enough to step foot within Hell’s Kitchen? Will you be able to handle the heat and Gordon’s temper?

Tico Scientists Discover Substances of Natural Origin That Work as Snake Repellent

Lucky’s Fish and Chips

If you’re not much of a chef and prefer a takeaway instead, there’s nothing more iconic than traditional fish and chips, especially when enjoyed with a sea view and the wind blowing in your hair. To taste the full delights of this British cuisine-filled slot, you’ll have to crack the five reels and four rows, complete with 100 paylines, in order to claim a prize worth up to 9,000x your bet. Set beachside, on a wooden pier, just like the ones you would find in places such as Clacton, Southend and Blackpool, the game features visually pleasing cartoon-style graphics and a nautical soundtrack playing in the background, so you are instantly transported to the coast. The symbols themselves add to the chip shop theme, with Lucky the chip shop owner playing the role of the games’ wild, whilst spotting the likes of a portion of mushy peans, a bottle of vinegar, a paper cone filled with chips, a fish, a fish supper, and of course, no trip to the seaside is complete without those pesky seagulls upon the reels.

There are so many food options to choose from within the online casino lobby menu, that we really couldn’t name every single one of them, so we hope that giving you the option to dine in or grab a takeout has helped you choose which slot-themed cuisine is best for you when it comes to playing online.

SP