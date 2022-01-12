“Conscious” Travel Will Be a Trend In 2022

The more holistic and respectful “travel with a conscience“, in which the traveler discovers the destination and its surroundings in an active and conscious way, will be the main tourist trend of 2022, according to a study by Barceló Hotel Group that highlights that sustainability matters more than ever.

60% of travelers would choose a hotel with a sustainable conscience, according to the survey carried out by the hotel group through its social channels to find out the preferences of its customers and trends in the sector.

49% prefer to travel improvised and depending on the restrictions of the moment; 39% say they have organized their first trip, although they have not yet decided the destination, while 12% confirm that they have already booked everything, Barceló reported in a statement.

Half of the respondents (51%) plan to make their next trip as a couple, while 34% will do it with family or friends (12%).The preferred trips for 2022 will be outside of their home country, where 34% of those surveyed want to travel to disconnect from the routine. Instead, 24% will opt for nearby places.

Conscious travel

88% of those surveyed plan to practice “conscious travel”, a trend that shies away from impersonal tourism and seeks accommodation that provides an experience, either because of its location or because of its gastronomic or experiential program and integrated into the environment.

According to Barceló, this type of traveler seeks to “enjoy the journey, the people and get to know a place, its food or culture in depth and, ultimately, discover other ways of life by taking control of time and forgetting stress.

Among the experiences that respondents would most like to enjoy during their trip, 35% want to discover cultural heritage, visit museums and places of interest. Some of those surveyed (25%) long to spend the day at the beach, while 25% prefer to know and enjoy the local cuisine.

Rural and nature tourism

Another type of trip that will continue to grow is rural and nature tourism, which 30% of those surveyed will choose. 16% will opt for a local tourism, close to home and in which they can use their own vehicle.

Guests appreciate that the hotel takes measures to minimize the impact on the environment and local culture and, in fact, 30% of customers would be willing to pay more for it.

Among the most relevant factors when choosing a hotel with a social conscience are that it uses proximity products and offers an eco-friendly and healthy diet (42%), the choice of hotel construction materials and respect for the natural environment (27%) and the controlled energy consumption (18%).For 24%, the hotel must offer personalized experiences for each age.