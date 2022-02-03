Closed Doors Discovered in the Mysterious Cells of San Lucas Island

The part of the architectural heritage of San Lucas Island is undergoing a process of structural restoration of the 7 cell modules of the old prison, in order to preserve one of the most enigmatic parts of its history.

In these cells, stories of human terror are woven, as well as unspeakable human rights abuses that blush what was happening on the same island of Gibraltar, in California, today declared a sister island of San Lucas.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Plan your trip to this beautiful island and contact us when you can, in order to include it in the agenda with time.

Mysteries of this prison

The mysteries around this convict are concentrated in spaces where those deprived of liberty were confined in small spaces, and there they had to suffer a series of abuses that historians collect today.

In the renovation works of the structure, one of the 7 cells was found, it is below ground level, “a closed-door that gives way to a concrete staircase that communicates directly with the central courtyard”, according to the Center for Patrimonio, an entity that supervises the work that is done thanks to trust between INCOP, ICT and the National Bank of Costa Rica.

But that is not all; Another closed hole was also found “that connects one of these low-level cells with the maximum security cells”, a space that would also be reopened for visitor access. “It was decided to reopen this access so that visitation is more fluid and safe for tourism”, said Diego Meléndez, director of the Cultural Heritage Center.

In the center of these cells is a concrete disk that was originally built to collect water, but over time it was used as a punishment cell where prisoners died from heatstroke or, paradoxically, from dehydration and starvation.

In that hole, which is in the center of that record, there is talk of very dark stories of spirits that haunt and “attract” visitors in a mysterious way. There is even a video where a person seems to be “pulled” by some force backwards, but no one appears. He later stated that he felt someone push him from behind, but that he did not see anyone.

The renovation works

The moat is a space 2.5 meters deep, completely closed inside underground, whose only access is the hollow of the disk located in the patio. “As part of the works, a reinforcement and restoration of the internal structure of the pit is also carried out, so that its disc does not collapse, which works as a cover”, reported the Heritage Center.

“The ship on the concrete slab located in the central patio, where the recently discovered stairs begin, is still closed, while the contracted company performs an analysis to determine if any type of reinforcement is necessary. The concrete steps look in a good state of conservation”, according to the architect Óscar Salas, in charge of the work by the Heritage Center.

According to the entity, “the structural reinforcement works include aluminum beams and, in the concrete walls, the incorporation of a system of carbon fibers that are fixed to the ground with new foundations; a particularly delicate process in order not to damage the graffiti made by people deprived of liberty who were confined until 1991, when the prison was closed”. In addition, the corridor located outside the prison cells is reconstructed, according to its original construction system.

Surrounded by a scenic and natural beauty, with that dark history and nearby attractions, San Lucas Island today is configured today as one of the most important tourist attractions in this region of the Central Pacific.