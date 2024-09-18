Check Out All You Can Do in Beautiful Punta Uva Costa Rica

Do we all agree that the Caribbean has a unique “mood”? I bet your answer was yes. Limón has a lot of options to explore and to do, but this time we will give you some recommendations of the activities you can do in Punta Uva beach or very close to it.

Let’s start by describing this incredible paradise. Punta Uva is a white beach that blends with the turquoise water and the trees that lie on the sea. It has few rocks and a swell that varies according to the dry or rainy season, but in the dry season it has an intermediate level.

Diving and Snorkeling:

The coral reef makes it an ideal place for diving and snorkeling, where you can see numerous species of coral, colorful fish, sponges and crustaceans. It is almost like watching a living painting.

Cycling:

Most hotels rent bicycles to tour around and visit nearby beaches. This is a very common means of transportation in the area. Besides exercising you will be able to tour the area by yourself.

Kayaking and paddle boarding:

The calm and crystal clear waters of Punta Uva are ideal for this kind of tours. You can opt for these activities to enjoy the exuberant nature of the area and, of course, to admire the incredible sea.

Tour to indigenous villages and waterfalls

About 30 minutes from Punta Uva is the district of Talamanca, Bratsi, here there are settlements of aborigines who are dedicated to rural tourism. Here you can learn about their culture through a cocoa tour, visit nearby waterfalls, among others.

Gandoca-Manzanillo Mixed National Wildlife Refuge

Less than 2 km away is a refuge full of vegetation and fauna. Here you can walk along the trails, enjoy nature and its beach. It is also known for being a nesting site for several species of sea turtles, manatees, crocodiles, alligators, dolphins and more. The turtle nesting season in this area runs from March to May.

Surf lessons

Just 15 minutes from this beach, in downtown Puerto Viejo, you can find companies that offer surfing lessons. So take advantage of the visit and venture out to learn a new activity.

Gastronomy

Not to mention the gastronomy of this area! The dishes that you can taste near Punta Uva are delicious, so we recommend that you go several days to this place so you can enjoy the delicious rice and beans, the Caribbean rondón, the bochinche casado, the pan bon, the patí, plantintá and the hiel or agua de sapo (toad water). Our mouths watered too!

Punta Uva viewpoint and cave

On one side of the beach you will find a steep trail where you can reach a viewpoint with a spectacular view of the sea, perfect for photos or just to relax. Going down and following the path you will reach a cave or bridge where the waves come in. We recommend you to wear closed shoes, as it is normal for some sea urchins to live near the rocks.

Punta Uva beach cave

How to get there? It is located only 15 minutes from Puerto Viejo, 8.8 km following the coastal route 256 from where a bus leaves every hour. From San José it can take approximately 4 to 5 hours, depending on road conditions.

What is the climate like in the Caribbean? The Caribbean has its own microclimate and most of the year it maintains a hot and humid climate at the same time. In fact, it experiences more rainfall than the rest of the country throughout the year. Its driest seasons are from February to March and from September to October.

