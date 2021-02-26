More
    Cerro Chirripó Refuge Completed Installation of High Speed Internet

    Facilitating for hikers and campers a way of keeping connected while on the trek

    By TCRN STAFF
    Starting this week, the Base Crestones Shelter in Chirripó National Park will offer broadband internet both to visitors who use it for night stays and to the park rangers who inhabit it.

    This, thanks to the installation of two high-range wireless antennas, which work with solar energy. They are capable of accumulating energy to sustain the service for four continuous days in adverse weather conditions, according to the authorities.

    “The new network provides a symmetric service between uploading and downloading data, which allows stability when accessing websites, using mobile applications or making video calls,” they added.

    Installation

    The installation was possible thanks to the efforts of the members of the Association of Muleteers Guides, Porters and Cooks of Chirripó, who helped carry the equipment, literally, on their shoulders.

    In this way, the staff in charge of the Park will be able to communicate constantly. Previously, mobile reception in the area was unstable due to geographic conditions.

    The infrastructure was provided by the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE). This, at the request of the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC).

    Favoring tourism

    “It will benefit the attention to tourism, it will favor the approach to emergencies – such as forest fires or people lost – and it will strengthen the processes of investigation, control and protection”, affirmed the Minister of Environment, Andrea Meza.

    How does it work?

    The signal travels between San Isidro and Base Crestones a distance of approximately 40 kilometers.It originates from a radio base located in San Isidro de El General. It is linked to an access device of the Advanced Internet Network (RAI).

    This connects with another base on Cerro Tinamaste, which in turn transmits to Cerro Crestones.In the latter, the antenna that receives the signal was placed, and redirected to the new antenna located in the shelter.

    SourceMarco Marin
    ViaBeleida Delgado
