    Central America Prepares for the Threat of Tropical Cyclone Julia

    National Hurricane Center: Rains over the weekend could cause "flash flooding and mudslides"

    Central America was preparing for the arrival of Julia; a tropical cyclone that moves through the Caribbean and is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall on the coast of Nicaragua, according to the United States National Hurricane Center (CNH) and local authorities.

    Julia was located 725 kilometers east of the island of Providencia and San Andrés with winds of 65 km / h and a movement of 30 km / h, according to the latest CNH report. The CNH warned that rains over the weekend could cause life-threatening “flash floods and mudslides” in Central America.

    Nicaragua

    In Nicaragua, the Nicaraguan Institute of Territorial Studies (Ineter), estimated that the cyclone, which is advancing over the Caribbean Sea, could be entering its territory between Saturday night and Sunday morning, Vice President Rosario Murillo reported through official media.

    The eye of the hurricane is expected to impact between the communities of Prinzapolka and Sandy Bay Sirpi, on the Caribbean coast, and generate rain in the northern departments of Jinotega, Matagalpa and Nueva Segovia, the latter bordering Honduras.

    Although the projection of the cyclone’s path may vary over the hours, Murillo recommended that residents protect their homes and be ready “to evacuate and go to a shelter when necessary.”

    The Nicaraguan army will begin to evacuate residents, especially from the islands and keys in the northern Caribbean, whose population is exposed to the arrival of this natural phenomenon. The Naval Force suspended permits for fishing vessels to set sail until further notice.

    JULIA

    Guatemala

    In Guatemala, President Alejandro Giammatei announced on Twitter that he has instructed institutions to be ready to serve and support Guatemalans who may be affected.

    Meanwhile, the Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) urged the population to report any risk situation, be attentive to the increase in the flow of rivers and fishermen to avoid going out to sea due to the increase in waves.

    Honduras and El Salvador

    The cloud bands of this rainy system will also reach Honduras and El Salvador. Relief agencies are attentive to its development and prepare conditions for eventual evacuations.

    Julia is the second hurricane of the 2022 season in the Central American Caribbean, after Bonnie, a category two hurricane, crossed southern Nicaragua in July and reached the Pacific, leaving at least three dead and extensive material damage.

    In November 2020, Hurricane Iota impacted and caused damage in Bilwi, the main municipality in the northern Caribbean region of Nicaragua, 14 days after Hurricane Eta passed through the same place.

