    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Cellular Network Most Used in 2020

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFF
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    2020 came with changes for Costa Rica after the sale of Telefónica’s operations to Millicom. With this acquisition, Tigo managed to enter the mobile market, gain 2.4 million mobile clients and become a convergent service operator.

    Thus, Costa Rica prepared for changes in the dynamics of competition, after years in which the effort was focused on balancing a market where the incumbent operator, the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), still had much prominence.

    The acquisition of Telephonic places Tigo in second place among mobile service providers, behind ICE. However, its impact was greater in the field of packaged services, since the Millicom subsidiary had a good share of the pay-TV market and, with the acquisition of Telephonic, added new satellite service clients. In the fixed broadband and fixed telephony markets, not much change is expected as a result of equity movements.

