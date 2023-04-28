Catalina Crespo Presented Credentials to President Joe Biden as Ambassador of Costa Rica to the USA

Former public defender Catalina Crespo has already completed the process to become Ambassador of Costa Rica in the United States. Although her appointment was firm, she was still pending the presentation of credentials to the United States Government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the appointment to present credentials to US President Joe Biden took place last Wednesday, in the Oval Room of the White House. The Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar, published a message stating that after the official appointment of her as a diplomat, Crespo was already part of a trade mission.

Invitation of the new ambassador to the US President to come to Costa Rica

According to the official statement, the appointment of Crespo and Biden served to reiterate “the strong ties of friendship and cooperation that unite Costa Rica with the United States”. Biden was also invited to come to Costa Rica. In this regard, the US president expressed his interest in making the visit in the near future.

Catalina Crespo is a psychologist and earned a Ph.D. in Educational Sociology from the State University of New York. In 2018, she was elected Defender of the Inhabitants and last year she opted to run for re-election. Since then, the possibility of her entering the diplomatic position ran until it was ratified last March.