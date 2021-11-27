More
    Bobby Brown at the American Music Awards Wore a Shirt with “Pura Vida Costa Rica” On It

    Ex-husband Of Singer Whitney Houston

    Bobby Brown, ex-husband of singer Whitney Houston, attended the American Music Awards (AMAs) gala last Sunday with an outfit that is giving something to talk about. On the red carpet, the musician arrived with a black T-shirt that had huge gold letters “Pura Vida” on the chest and the name “Costa Rica” at the bottom.

    International media such as the Daily Mail in England highlighted the curious publicity for the country, in an event that is followed by thousands and thousands of people.

    But, in addition, the AMAs are the biggest awards in the world to be chosen by the fans. Information provided by the Directorate of Migration indicates that Brown was in Costa Rica last month. Exactly it was from October 4th to 10th.

    Brown was already divorced from Houston when she was found drowned in the bathtub of the hotel room where she was staying on February 11th, 2012. The two were married between 1992 and 2007.

