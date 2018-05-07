The self-disposable insurances are very-low-cost and easy-to-subscribe policies. The most attractive point is that they do not require prior examinations for their issuance, and the age range to acquire this tangible insurance of an unexpected event comprises between 18 and 65 years old.

For the 5th consecutive year, Banco Nacional (BN) is awarded for placing more than 344,000 self-disposable insurances, protecting the future of the economically active population in Costa Rica.

Confidence, security, and stability are the qualities with what the National Insurance Institute (INS) awards to the most robust financial institution in the national territory. By doing this, the bank offers, in return, a future-term security to its clients.

On the other hand, the economic cost will always be the same for this type of policy without age distinction. This prototype of insurance comes into force with only the declaration of the client’s health. Additionally, it can be purchased at any office of the BN.

The self-disposable insurances with the INS offered by the BN to its clients are:

• Accident Comprehensive policy

• Funeral-Plus

• Life Plus

• Civil Liability