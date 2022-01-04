Art Exhibition Invites You To Travel 200 Years In The History of Costa Rica

During the remainder of December and until January 31st, you will be able to go through “200 years in the history of Costa Rica”, an exhibition available at the National Gallery at the San José Children’s Museum.

It is a documentary sample that gives an account of the most relevant events in the history of Costa Rica, which occurred after the signing of the independence act in Guatemala on September 15, 1821.

The initiative brings together historical, patriotic and cultural contents that, through images, allow to commemorate and rescue historical values ​​and identity of being Costa Rican.

Historical texts

The revision of the material was in charge of the National Archive and the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production of the Ministry of Culture and Youth. “The documents in the exhibition are of different kinds: textual, posters, maps and plans, photographs, informative material in a small format, and also sound and audiovisual documents and are of incalculable value since they constitute fundamental elements of the national memory”, said Alejandra Chavarría Alvarado, a professional from the Historical Archives Department.

The exhibition hours are from 9:00 a.m. at 5:00 p.m.