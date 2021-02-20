More
    Search
    Awareness
    Updated:

    Are We More Human With Online Work?

    The pros and cons of remote work

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    “Artificial Reefs” are Installed in the Waters of Costa Rica for Giving Habitat to Marine Animals

    Costa Rica is one of the countries congratulated by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, for its climate actions.
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica and Chile Lead in E-commerce Ranking of Latin America

    Costa Rica and Chile were the Latin American economies best positioned in the annual index on the implementation of...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “People Who Do Not Attend On Time for Their Second Vaccine Against COVID-19 Will Lose It”, Warns Tico Health Authorities

    The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) began with the vaccination against COVID-19 to the population over 58 years of age
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Remote working has taken many people by surprise. Those who knew how to manage their emotions in face-to-face relationships are not always capable of managing themselves in the era of digital contact. What skills are needed?

    Remote work does not eliminate emotions with regards to in-person relationships, which are not always able to be handled in the era of digital contact. It not eliminate emotions. On the contrary, in these times of isolation, fear and uncertainty, managing emotions properly and being aware of people’s moods is the only way to keep teams motivated and continue to increase their productivity.

    It is necessary to convey what we want to communicate with assertiveness, clarity and kindness, avoiding misunderstandings to make possible a fluid and effective communication, but also to bet on the formation of a new type of leaders.

    Remote work should not mean leaving apart our more human side. Einstein said that “it is in the crisis where inventiveness, discoveries and great strategies are born.” Let’s take advantage of this situation to be closer, even though we cannot be together.

    What should our leaders be capable of?

    Empowering the team
    Every leader should be a coach who provides emotional support to each member of the team. In this way, a climate is created in which psychological safety allows people to feel motivated and able to take risks. This because they know that they will not be punished or ridiculed if they make mistakes, that they can show their vulnerability, ask questions, be valued and taken into account.

    Encourage collaboration instead of competition
    Establish a culture of collaboration where everyone so they feel supported and recognized in their individual and collective successes. To do this, they need to train their empathy to maintain cohesion, guide corporate actions and improve performance.

    Ask and listen actively
    People want to be heard; even more so when they work remotely. Leaders must know how to keep quiet to listen to opinions and comments, without interrupting, only asking questions that facilitate an open and honest answer. This virtual communication must be massive and also private, one by one, so that it includes personal and work issues. It is convenient to enable a virtual space in case someone feels uncomfortable expressing openly what they feel.

    Practice emotional reading
    We write more than ever, but emails and WhatsApps can be emotionally misleading. We must review the texts to avoid expressing ourselves in a confusing way. What does the other person feel when reading it? Can you interpret an imperative or threatening tone where there was only a need for information? For example, writing “I’ll call you on Monday” is not the same as “I like what you propose. I’ll call you on Monday and we’ll talk about how we can get it up and running. ” It is necessary to avoid anxiety or worry in our interlocutors.

    Celebrate together
    We must respect the weekend break and the private time of people (especially if we have collaborators with different time zones). Apart from this, technology allows us to schedule a virtual lunch every week or enable a digital coffee room to share a relaxed moment. This is how we strengthen ties and normalize emotions in the company.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceEstrella Flores
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleSexual Harassment in Sports Will Convey Strong Sanctions in Costa Rica
    Next articleNew Scientific Council Will be in Charge of Species Protection for the Costa Rican Fishing Industry
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    “Artificial Reefs” are Installed in the Waters of Costa Rica for Giving Habitat to Marine Animals

    Costa Rica is one of the countries congratulated by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, for its climate actions.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Teenagers Debate “Sexting” Practices and Its Implications

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    Through memes and speaking in the language of social networks, boys and girls who use Instagram in our country discussed "sexting"
    Read more

    Tico Chamber of Commerce Supports the Elimination of the Vehicle Circulation Restriction on Weekends

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    The businessmen grouped in the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce agreed to support the decision for eliminating the vehicle circulation restriction on weekends. In...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Urges the Americas to Eliminate Child Labor

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica today called on the Americas to become the first region in the world free of child labor, in a virtual event held...
    Read more

    Entrepreneurs Join with Unions in Limon to Support Construction of the Water Park

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    The need to promote the establishment of industries and businesses in Limón, demographically the youngest province in the country, led national and local business...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years