    April Events, with Resonance

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Hello ! 

    Join Resonance, this April, as we come together to raise the vibration through a variety of events.

    Whether you enjoy a relaxing night of music, a fun activity, or delicious food, we have something for everyone. 

     Do You want to see more? Visit and subscribe at  Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR

    You can read more information about each event on our EVENTS PAGE, where you will also find the links to reserve your spot online.

    https://resonancecr.com/upcoming-events

    We are excited to come together with all of you beautiful humans to enjoy the abundance that life has to offer. 

    Love, Resonance

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
