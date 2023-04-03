April Events, with Resonance

Hello !
Join Resonance, this April, as we come together to raise the vibration through a variety of events.
Whether you enjoy a relaxing night of music, a fun activity, or delicious food, we have something for everyone.
You can read more information about each event on our EVENTS PAGE, where you will also find the links to reserve your spot online.
https://resonancecr.com/upcoming-events
We are excited to come together with all of you beautiful humans to enjoy the abundance that life has to offer.
Love, Resonance