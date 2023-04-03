April Events, with Resonance

Hello !

Join Resonance, this April, as we come together to raise the vibration through a variety of events.

Whether you enjoy a relaxing night of music, a fun activity, or delicious food, we have something for everyone.

Do You want to see more? Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR

You can read more information about each event on our EVENTS PAGE, where you will also find the links to reserve your spot online.

https://resonancecr.com/upcoming-events

We are excited to come together with all of you beautiful humans to enjoy the abundance that life has to offer.

Love, Resonance