Approved In First Debate Plan to Guarantee Care for Victims of Violence Through 911 in Costa Rica

Tico deputies approved this past Monday in first debate the 22,860 file, an initiative that seeks to guarantee the continuity of the Operational Center for Attention to Domestic Violence and Violence against Women (Coavifmu), for the care of women victims of violence through 9-1-1.This center was operating thanks to an agreement with the Costa Rican Institute of Electricity (ICE), but the contract comes to an end in March.

The Coavifmu will be financed with the ordinary resources of the National Women’s Institute (Inamu) and in case this is not enough, it will be supported with a surplus, however, it will continue to be linked to the 9-1-1 Emergency System. The specialized personnel who operated it until now would go on voluntary horizontal mobility to the Coavifmu of the INAMU, with the aim of guaranteeing the continuity of the service and its quality.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Full support

“This is a specialized center, which operates under an agreement between 9-1-1, ICE and Inamu, and which has worked in attention to domestic violence and violence against women in this country for 21 years, providing uninterrupted service. Its closure is unacceptable”, affirmed the pro-government deputy Nielsen Pérez.The proposal has the support of Inamu, ICE and the Feminist Network against violence against women.