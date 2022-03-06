Aloe Vera How to Use It to Lose Weight?

Aloe vera contains amino acids, mineral antioxidants such as calcium, potassium, sodium, manganese, zinc, copper, iron and magnesium, vitamins A, E, B1, B2, B6, C, B12 and folic acid, which makes it beneficial for both the digestive system and the skin. Here are some uses and benefits of this plant. Aloe vera can help prevent the accumulation of fat in the abdominal area and control blood sugar levels.

Let’s drink water with Aloe vera!

Adding Aloe to water helps the body, because its high content of antioxidants and minerals neutralizes free radicals responsible for cell deterioration and aging. It also helps in healing and is digestive bactericide when you have gastritis and gastric ulcers. Additionally, it provides dietary fiber represented in polysaccharides.

According to research from the Linus Pauling Institute of Science and Medicine in California, United States, it was found that people who consume Aloe leaf juice daily feel great improvement in their problems of colitis, heartburn and irritable bowel.

Burns? Aloe to the rescue

Due to its healing, analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, it helps in first and second degree burns because it calms pain and accelerates the process of healing and tissue reconstruction.

In case of a burn, cut an aloe leaf in half and apply the slime on the injury several times a day. It is important to clarify that it does not prevent sunburn, so it is necessary to use sunscreen.

Your skin will thank you

Aloe vera protects and regenerates the skin by exerting a deep bactericidal, moisturizing and cleansing action. It tones the tissues, smoothes wrinkles and destroys dead cells, allowing them to be eliminated, and regulates the PH in the three layers of the skin. In addition, it counteracts the action of bacteria, destroys fatty deposits that clog pores and thus reduces acne.

Here we present two options for masks with Aloe vera:

– Hydration mask: Marinate a cucumber with the pulp of an aloe vera leaf and a tablespoon of olive oil. Then mix and apply to face. It can be left overnight.

– Acne mask: Cut an aloe vera leaf and remove the pulp. Then pour it into a container and add a few drops of lemon and a tablespoon of honey. Mix and apply this mask on your face and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes. It can be done daily.